Jason Kubler beat Matthew Dellavedova in three sets at the NSW Open while fiancee Maddison Inglis prepared for her own campaign, as the couple balances lower-tier tour life with Australian Open hopes.

Jason Kubler defeated fellow Australian Matthew Dellavedova in three sets on court five at the Sydney Tennis Centre, with the deciding set won 6-2. His fiancee Maddison Inglis was no longer watching by then, having been among just 14 spectators at the start, a group that included a correspondent and photographer.

Inglis caught only fleeting glimpses of the final set before she had to practice on an adjoining court. Court five sits a short stroll from Ken Rosewall Arena, which was reserved for an ITF fixture on Tuesday morning. That setting is a world away from Melbourne Park, where Kubler and Inglis became Australian tennis latest love match at the Australian Open earlier this year.

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Prize Money Differences at NSW Open

Inglis reached the fourth round, a career-best grand slam finish, and earned 480,000 dollars in prize money. The windfall led to a rare indulgence: a SMEG toaster. At Homebush Bay this week, the rewards are far smaller. Men at the NSW Open share 107,000 dollars in prize money, while women compete for 75,000 dollars.

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There are no strawberries and cream. Dellavedova spent much of his match arguing with the French umpire over issues including an apparent hole in the net. By the time Kubler prevailed, Inglis was preparing for her own Sydney campaign, staged and played alongside the men competition. For all but the elite, this is tour life: chasing rankings points at lower-tier events and stretching money to keep the grand slam dream alive.

Jason Kubler Financial Struggles

There were times it looked over. A decade ago, Kubler checked his balance and found 14 cents. It was tough, Kubler recalled as he and Inglis sat down after his match. He said it is not a bad story, saying that after that low point he began playing lower tournaments and doing well.

From having 14 cents, about four months later he got a wildcard into the Australian Open the following year. It is crazy how much it can change, he said. Sitting beside him, Inglis said it was crazy he got down to that. Kubler grinned and said: I am a battler, I am a battler.

Kubler Knee Surgeries and Rankings

He has relied on that fighting spirit throughout his career. This year he had a sixth surgery on his left knee, adding to two on his right knee. The 33-year-old is ranked 562 in the world after injury lay-offs, including a period playing almost only on clay to reduce strain on his legs. Inglis is ranked 138, and both hope to earn a place in the Australian Open main draw.

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Inglis said it would be cool if they could do the same as this year. The NSW Open is one of the few tournaments where they are in the same place at the same time. For parts of the year they are at different far-flung destinations, trying to make ends meet. Kubler remembered his early 20s as a slog.

Tournament Prize Money Updates

He said players ground for maybe 7,000 dollars if they won the tournament. Now, he said, winning the NSW Open pays about 17,000 US dollars, which he called not that bad. Bigger events, such as the 100s and 125s, offer more. He recalled the 125s paying around 33,000 US dollars, and thought it was actually pretty good now.

Pay cheques can be healthy or challenging depending on results, but love of the game keeps them coming back. Kubler said there are tough weeks on the road, but days when you are striking it so well are addictive for him. Inglis interjected: He loves it. She said that on a day off he will ask if she wants to have a hit, and she replies that she really does not.

Wedding Plans and Tennis Focus

The couple live together on the Gold Coast and got engaged on Rottnest Island just weeks before their Australian Open heroics. Asked about a wedding date, Kubler said: Do not bring this conversation up. He added that they are hoping for the end of next year. Inglis said she is not too fussed, wants something really small, and feels there is no rush. Tennis is the focus at the moment.