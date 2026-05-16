Holly McNamara masterclass leads Melbourne City to record-equalling fifth A-League Women's championship, denying Phoenix their first title

Matildas striker and league golden boot winner Holly McNamara's masterclass has delivered Melbourne City a 3-1 grand final win over Wellington, clinching a record-equalling fifth A-League Women's championship. McNamara, 23, scored twice, with Letica McKenna and Makala Woods also scoring for City against a resilient Phoenix fan contingent.

A Holly McNamara masterclass has delivered Melbourne City a 3-1 grand final win over Wellington and with it, a record-equalling fifth A-League Women's championship. Matildas striker and league golden boot winner McNamara, 23, opened the scoring with a world-class long-range strike from the corner of the box in the 41st minute and added a second in the 43rd at AAMI Park on Saturday.

Fellow Matilda Leticia McKenna scored a terrific long-range goal of her own in the 49th minute, before Phoenix striker Makala Woods scored in the 52nd to give the strong Wellington fan contingent something to cheer about. With her heroics, McNamara delivered City a premiership-championship double in front of 7174 fans and their first grand final win since the 2019-20 season, while denying Bev Priestman’s Phoenix their first title.

Michael Matricianni’s City draw level with Sydney FC on five championships and 10 ALW trophies overall. Holly McNamara and her teammates celebrate with the trophy. They depart for Suwon on Sunday for Wednesday’s semi-final against Japanese club Tokyo Verdy Beleza. Rihanna unveiled first Met Gala hair, then managed and styled it herself ‘The Fray’ performs with cute kids at MTV Video Music Awards, then stephanie works with drak





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Melbourne City A-League Women's Championship Holly Mcnamara Matildas Leticia Mckenna Makala Woods Wellington Bev Priestman Sydney FC Michael Matriciani

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Melbourne City claim record-equalling fifth Women's A-League championshipHolly McNamara and Leticia McKenna scored in a 3-1 win for Melbourne City against Wellington Phoenix. Matildas striker McNamara opened the scoring, and fellow Matildas youngoa Leticia McKenna scored a terrific long-range goal for City in the 49th minute.

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Holly McNamara delivers Melbourne City record-equalling fifth A-League Women's championshipA Holly McNamara masterclass has delivered Melbourne City a 3-1 grand final win over Wellington, equalling their previous record and securing them a fifth A-League Women’s championship. Matildas striker Holly McNamara scored twice, including a world-class long-range strike, and Leticia McKenna also found the net in an emphatic win.

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Matildas’s heroics deliver Melbourne City A-League gloryA Holly McNamara masterclass has delivered Melbourne City a 3-1 grand final win over Wellington and with it, a record-equalling fifth A-League Women’s title.

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