Explore how films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood reflect LA's creative decline, job losses, and fears of AI replacing human storytelling in modern cinema.

Films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its spin-offs capture a deep longing for the golden age of Los Angeles. This cinematic nostalgia emerges as the local film industry faces its most severe crisis in decades. Creators are memorializing a lost era while grappling with modern threats to their art form. The contrast between romanticized past and precarious present defines this new wave of storytelling.

Nostalgic Cinema Reflects Real Industry Collapse

Los Angeles personified as Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, embodies a laid-back, stylish troubleshooter with a complex past. This character anchors a growing wave of movies steeped in nostalgia for a heyday that starkly contrasts with the current ruination of the city. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was an expansive memory piece. The upcoming Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth shifts focus. It is more plot-driven and Elmore Leonard-esque, set in 1977.

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Both projects draw from Quentin Tarantino's childhood memories. He recalls cruising Los Angeles streets at age six in his stepdad's Karmann Ghia. This car is the same one driven by the Cliff Booth character. These works belong to a revivalist mini-boom that includes Paul Thomas Anderson's Inherent Vice and The Master. This creative surge coincides with a period where Hollywood hit the skids in real life.

Historical Job Losses Accelerate With Modern Crises

Runaway production to other states and overseas has drained the California film industry for decades. From its peak in 1996, feature film activity in the city dropped by 50% by 2013. This decline has continued and intensified in recent years. The industry suffered cardiac arrest during the pandemic. The theatrical box office was hit hard, and a post-2022 streaming slowdown pushed it deeper into the red zone.

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The financial and operational toll has been devastating for workers. 42,000 jobs have been lost over the last two years alone. Half-empty studio lots now dot the landscape. Landmark institutions like Patrick's Roadhouse are dying out. Iconic neighborhoods have been ravaged by wildfires. The current fear is that job-stealing artificial intelligence will hollow out the city further. Creators worry this will induce an irreversible state of digital dereliction.

Fear of AI Replacing Human Creativity

Returning to the 1960s and 1970s provides comfort for audiences and creators alike. Soaking up the agent chat at the bar at Musso & Frank offers a sense of stability. Basking in Sharon Tate basking in her own image at the Bruin theater provides solace. The late middle-aged LA revivalists like Tarantino, David Fincher, and Paul Thomas Anderson were too young to experience that era directly.

David Fincher has taken over directing from Tarantino on Further Mis-Adventures. Paul Thomas Anderson also made the similarly LA-besotted Inherent Vice in 2014. This generation hit working age in the 1990s. They are the final group to experience Hollywood's pre-digital imperial phase. They are now memorializing its heyday as a creative powerhouse. Like today's artificial intelligence inflection point, many films deal with a moment of transition.

Cinematic Anxiety Mirrors Technological Disruption

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is caught between the tail end of the stodgy studio system and New Hollywood. Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton represents the floundering star of the old guard. Roman Polanski and his ilk represent the noisy neighbors of the new wave. A strain of panic runs through the new films about the survival of true cinema.

Brad Pitt's character in Babylon faces a similar existential threat. He is a silent-film veteran staring down the barrel of the talkies. He asks why people go to the movies if they only get the same old shit. Mia Goth's Maxine Minx faces a similar pep talk in MaXXXine. She hopes to cross over to real movies in 1985 Los Angeles.

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Searching for Authenticity in a Fabricated World

Staring into the abyss of the San Andreas fault and fearing for its soul is nothing new for Hollywood. For the current revivalist crew, an elusive woman often crystallizes the search for halcyon authenticity. David Lynch intuited this long ago in Mulholland Drive. Sharon Tate serves as the golden-tressed spirit of aspiring LA in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Margot Robbie played a similar wild-child ingenue in Babylon.

Inherent Vice is not specifically about the film industry. However, the disappeared Shasta Fay Hepworth leaves behind an incense whiff of lost idealism. Maxine Minx in MaXXXine is hunted by serial killer the Night Stalker. She looks destined to become another LA sacrificial woman. She bucks the trend and saves herself. Finding the girl means sifting the real from the fake. This is no cinch in the town that made its name intertwining the two.

Detective Stories Explore Artistic Integrity

Trudging in the footsteps of Philip Marlowe defines several recent works. Inherent Vice and David Robert Mitchell's Under the Silver Lake both feature pseudo-detectives. They try to decode this city of signifiers. Under the Silver Lake hangs on a missing girl. The film stages its own inquest on Angeleno artistic integrity.

The arch-conspiracy leads to a mysterious songwriter. This character devastates Andrew Garfield's slacker protagonist. He reveals he manufactured all his favorite rebel alt.culture moments. This narrative arc underscores the tension between authentic experience and manufactured image. It reflects the broader anxiety about the future of human-led storytelling. Creators fear they are being replaced by algorithms.