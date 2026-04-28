Holy Carp! A Sustainable Alternative to Plastic Soy Sauce Containers in Sushi Takeaway

As single-use plastic bans take effect, designers introduce Holy Carp!, a compostable and reusable soy sauce container made from bagasse, offering a sustainable solution to the environmental impact of traditional plastic shoyu-tai in sushi packaging.

For years, city workers around the world, including many in Australia, have relied on takeaway sushi as a convenient lunch option. However, the packaging associated with this popular meal has long been a source of environmental concern.

A typical sushi takeaway comes with plastic containers, plastic grass, chopsticks in plastic sachets, ginger and wasabi in plastic packets, and the iconic fish-shaped soy sauce containers known as shoyu-tai. These small plastic fish, invented by Japanese designer Teruo Watanabe in the 1950s, have become a ubiquitous part of sushi culture but also a significant contributor to plastic pollution.

As sushi consumption has grown, so too has the waste generated by these single-use plastics, with an estimated 8 to 12 billion shoyu-tai used since their invention. The environmental impact is further compounded by the billions of plastic sachets used annually for condiments like ginger and wasabi.

Recognizing the urgency of the problem, South Australia has taken a bold step by becoming the first state in Australia to ban these fish-shaped plastic soy sauce containers as part of its broader effort to phase out single-use plastics. The challenge, however, lies in finding a functional and sustainable alternative that maintains the convenience and appeal of the original design. Enter Holy Carp!

, a reusable and compostable soy sauce container developed by designer Michael Ware and his business partner Jeffrey Simpson, along with fellow designers at Vert Design. Made from bagasse, a byproduct of sugar cane production, Holy Carp! offers a biodegradable solution that addresses the environmental concerns of traditional shoyu-tai. The design retains the familiar fish shape and functionality, allowing users to squeeze the container to dispense soy sauce while being larger to encourage reuse.

While the production cost of Holy Carp! is higher than that of plastic shoyu-tai, it remains competitive with other non-plastic alternatives. Ware believes that consumers are increasingly willing to make sustainable choices when presented with intuitive and joyful options. The success of Holy Carp! could mark a significant step toward reducing plastic waste in the sushi industry and beyond, demonstrating that sustainability and functionality can go hand in hand





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sustainability Plastic Waste Sushi Packaging Single-Use Plastics Innovative Design

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One-Tray Chicken, Pasta and Chickpea Bake with Middle Eastern SaladA fuss-free, flavorful meal featuring tender chicken, hearty chickpeas, and pasta in a rich sauce, paired with a refreshing Middle Eastern spring salad. Perfect for entertaining or busy weeknights, everything is prepared ahead and cooked together in the oven for minimal prep and easy cleanup.

Read more »

Queensland Waste-to-Energy Proposal Sparks Community DivisionA $1.5 billion waste-to-energy incinerator proposed near Beaudesert, Queensland, is facing opposition from residents concerned about health and environmental impacts, despite proponents arguing it will address the state's landfill crisis and provide a sustainable energy source.

Read more »

Love sushi? Try this stylish Sandoitchi spin-off in Darlinghurst for next-level onigiriThe triangle-shaped, nori-wrapped rice ball was one of Japan’s earliest portable snacks. Here, they’re made to order using rice cooked throughout the day, and served alongside a full drinks menu.

Read more »

World's largest electric ferry stranded in Tasmania due to Strait of Hormuz blockadeThe world's largest electric ferry, the China Zorrilla, remains idle in Tasmania as the heavy-lift ship meant to transport it to South America is stuck in the Strait of Hormuz due to US-Iran tensions. The ferry's 90-minute battery range is insufficient for a Pacific crossing, forcing the company to explore alternative solutions, including diesel generators.

Read more »

Albanese announces News Bargaining Incentive to go to ‘next stage’Anthony Albanese has declared his government has taken the 'next steps' to ensure Australian journalism is sustainable now and into the future.

Read more »