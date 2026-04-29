Home Insurance Crisis: National Plan Proposed to Tackle Affordability and Boost Resilience

A new national plan has been proposed by industry stakeholders to address the growing crisis of home insurance affordability in Australia, driven by increasing natural disasters and building costs. The plan focuses on incentivizing property upgrades to improve resilience and linking those upgrades to cheaper insurance and lending options.

The escalating cost of home insurance in Australia is reaching a critical point, with a significant rise in households experiencing affordability stress. Recent data from the Actuaries Institute reveals a 50 percent increase in the number of homes where annual insurance premiums now exceed four weeks of gross household income over the past two years.

This translates to 1.6 million homes, or 15 percent of all Australian residences, facing substantial financial strain simply to maintain essential property coverage. This growing crisis is fueled by the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters, coupled with rising building costs, making insurance premiums increasingly prohibitive for many Australians. The situation is particularly acute in regional areas, where entire towns are grappling with insurance pressures, forcing residents to make difficult choices between protecting their assets and meeting basic needs.

In response to this mounting challenge, a broad coalition of industry stakeholders – including insurance companies, banks, actuaries, consumer advocates, community legal centres, and academics – has collaboratively developed a comprehensive action plan aimed at improving insurance affordability and bolstering housing resilience. The core of this plan revolves around incentivizing homeowners to upgrade their properties to better withstand natural disasters.

A key component is the proposed National Risk and Resilience Rating System (NRRRS), which would assess a home’s resilience features and link those ratings to reduced insurance premiums and more favorable lending terms. This system aims to create a direct financial benefit for homeowners who invest in mitigating their property’s vulnerability to events like floods, bushfires, and cyclones.

The initiative recognizes that a systemic approach is required, as no single entity – insurers, banks, or government – can solve this complex issue independently. Sharanjit Paddam, principal at Finity and a lead author of the Housing Resilience Action Plan 2030 report, emphasizes that many Australian homes were not constructed to withstand the current or future climate conditions, leading to escalating insurance costs. The proposed plan also addresses concerns surrounding transparency and consumer empowerment in the insurance process.

Many homeowners report receiving premium increases without clear explanations or tailored risk assessments. The industry stakeholders advocate for greater transparency in renewal notices, providing homeowners with specific information about why their premiums are changing and outlining steps they can take to improve their home’s safety and potentially lower their insurance costs. Access to free property assessments is also included in the plan, enabling homeowners to understand their individual risk profiles and identify suitable resilience upgrades.

Furthermore, the plan acknowledges the emotional and social costs associated with natural disasters, highlighting that resilience building not only protects financial assets but also safeguards mental wellbeing and community stability. However, experts warn that without proactive measures, economic losses from natural disasters are projected to surge from $11.8 billion in 2023-24 to $40.3 billion by 2049-50, potentially exacerbating the insurance affordability crisis.

The coalition is urging the federal government to convene a National Housing Resilience Accord within the next six months to begin implementing these recommendations and address these pressing challenges





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