Home Office Settlement Rules Force Blind Migrant to Wait 20 Years

New UK immigration rules force a blind woman who has lived in Britain for 26 years to wait two decades for settlement, despite her age and disability.

A blind woman who has resided in the United Kingdom for 26 years faces a mandatory 20-year wait to secure permanent settlement status under the new immigration guidelines. Comfort *, a 67-year-old citizen who arrived in the country in 2000, was recently denied an application for Indefinite Leave to Remain. The Home Office ruled that she must continue renewing her visa every 30 months for two more decades before becoming eligible for permanent status.

New Settlement Rules Extend Waiting Periods

Comfort* arrived in the UK in 2000 and subsequently lost her vision due to acute glaucoma. After maintaining residence for 20 years, she successfully obtained leave to remain under the long residence rules. These specific provisions required visa renewals every 30 months over a 10-year period before applicants could petition for indefinite leave to remain. Under the updated regulations announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, this timeline has been significantly extended, effectively doubling the wait time for many vulnerable applicants.

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Lawyers at Refugee and Migrant Justice submitted an application to the Home Office requesting that Comfort* be granted indefinite leave to remain immediately rather than waiting until she is in her 80s. They cited exceptional circumstances, noting her advanced age and severe disability. However, the Home Office rejected this appeal. The agency determined that her personal circumstances did not meet the threshold for fast-tracking under the new, more stringent settlement routes.

Confusion Over Repatriation Destinations

A significant portion of the refusal letter contained contradictory and confusing information regarding Comfort*'s potential repatriation. The Home Office initially suggested she could return to Nigeria, stating that adequate services for blind individuals were available there. However, the conclusion of the same letter cited India as the relevant country, noting that her circumstances did not warrant indefinite leave due to the lack of potential treatment in India. This discrepancy has drawn sharp criticism from legal advocates and human rights organizations.

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Comfort* expressed profound confusion and distress regarding these claims. She stated that she has never visited India and maintains no connection whatsoever with the country. The suggestion that she could return to a nation she has never seen is described as disheartening by her supporters. Comfort* emphasized that she has built a life in the UK, including friendships, church involvement, and voluntary work, characterizing herself as a good citizen rather than a law-breaker.

Wider Impact on Elderly Migrants

The case of Comfort* highlights broader concerns raised by migrant rights groups about the new settlement rules. Data obtained by Refugee and Migrant Justice through freedom of information requests reveals that many individuals of pensionable age are being subjected to wait times that exceed their life expectancy. For some applicants, the required waiting period has increased sixfold compared to previous regulations.

The data highlights an extreme case involving a 103-year-old woman from Pakistan, who would not be eligible for settlement until she reached the age of 123. This statistic underscores the practical impossibility of the new timeline for the elderly. Critics argue that the government's insistence on extended waiting periods for those already established in the community is both cruel and counter-productive, failing to account for the natural aging process of the migrant population.

Advocates Call for Policy Revision

Nick Beales, head of campaigning at Migrant and Refugee Justice, who is supporting Comfort*, criticized the government's approach. He argued that viewing vulnerable people as human beings should take precedence over political posturing. Beales pointed out that the Home Office's inability to differentiate between countries like India and Nigeria in official correspondence reflects deeper administrative failures. He urged the government to scrap the earned settlement model, which he described as causing unnecessary suffering to those who have contributed to British society.

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Home Office sources indicated that corrective action is being taken to re-issue an updated letter to Comfort*, addressing the confusion between Nigeria and India. A spokesperson stated that all applications are carefully considered on their individual merits in line with immigration rules. Despite this assurance, the core issue remains that Comfort* must now wait two decades for settlement, a timeline that legal advocates argue is unreasonable given her long-standing residence and severe disability.