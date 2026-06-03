Homelessness crisis deepens in Wagga Wagga as winter sets in

The city of Wagga Wagga is grappling with a growing homelessness crisis as winter sets in, with dozens of camps visible in the city and surrounds. Community groups are responding to a surge in demand for services, but the real number of people experiencing homelessness is likely many times the official count.

As winter settles over the fog and frost-prone city of Wagga Wagga , there is a sense of despair among the growing number of people experiencing homelessness.

Born and bred in the area, Tim Collins found himself homeless for the first time after falling behind in his rent about three months ago. Deanne said she alerted authorities in October that she had to leave an abusive relationship and needed somewhere to live. Unable to wait, she eventually made the difficult decision to leave the coastal town where her children from a previous relationship were living.

Dozens of camps are still visible in the city and surrounds, including at new locations along the river and in a central park. A Homes NSW spokesperson said there had been a reduction in people camped along the river due to the engagement of Homes NSW, and that there was more to do.

The latest street count conducted by NSW agencies showed numbers in Wagga had nearly doubled to 25, but it is clear to frontline services and anyone walking around the city the real number is many times that, and becoming increasingly visible. The total number of applicants on the NSW waiting list for social housing is up from 58,218 to 69,051 in the two years to April.

There are a total of 679 applicants in Wagga, up from 656 two years ago but down from a peak of 742 in March 2025. Most are told to expect to be on the waiting list for up to 10 years, or four for those on a priority list. In the past two years, rents in Wagga have climbed from $370 a week to $420 for a two-bedroom unit, or $480 to $550 for three bedrooms.

Deanne said finding a private rental was not an option. While homelessness data paints an incomplete picture, on the ground, community groups are responding to a surge in demand for services. St Vincent de Paul runs a 16-bed shelter, which is full, and regular breakfast for anyone who wants to drop in.

The numbers have grown from when I started 18 months ago from maybe five people turning up, now we're getting anywhere up to 50, service manager Damien Adams said. There's a lot of strain on people with accommodation, cost of fuel, cost of groceries, just the cost of living in general. St Vincents de Paul has seen the number of people accessing its breakfast service increase tenfold in the last 18 months.

Tash Eagle, executive pastor at the Generocity Church, said there had been a 50 per cent increase in the number of people accessing its pantry service since opening it at their op shop and cafe two years ago. It is working families, it's not just people that are unemployed. Cost of living has hit on so many fronts for people.

Generocity Church pastors Tash and Luke Eagle have seen a dramatic jump in demand for their pantry, op shop and cafe services. Ms Eagle said without the service she believed people would skipping meals and children sent to school without lunches. We're trying to normalise the fact that it's okay to ask for help, it's okay to access support with that sort of thing, she said.

Rough sleepers say they are struggling to get enough fuel to light fires to keep them warm and boil water. A deadline to force people to move on would be set for Wagga at some stage, but that she was confident it would not come to that and that people would be given the support they need. Many of those sleeping rough told the ABC temporary crisis accommodation was not suitable for different reasons.

Mr Collins said he had not been offered anything, but would be wary. Motels is just not going to cut it for me for a short period of time, I need something more permanent, he said. He said there was a stigma that many of those sleeping rough would not move on because they did not want help and planned to camp indefinitely. We're not here to cause drama.

We're not here to stir anybody up. This is the last place of stop that we had to go, he said





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Homelessness Wagga Wagga NSW Social Housing Rents Community Groups

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queensland Government Revises E-Bike Rules Amid Community ConcernsThe Queensland government has revised its e-mobility bill, adjusting speed limits for e-bikes on shared paths and allowing supervised riding for teenagers amid debates over safety and illegal use.

Read more »

Sydney community radio to avoid axe under reduced capacity modelThe 46-year-old Sydney community radio institution was facing closure after around half its core funding was withdrawn late last year by Macquarie University.

Read more »

Violent Protest in Southampton Over Henry Nowak's Murder Injures Eleven Police Officers and Community MembersA protest over the murder of teenager Henry Nowak in Southampton turned violent, resulting in injuries to eleven officers and a police dog, widespread property damage, and heightened community fear. Police condemn the rioters' intent to spark division, while residents describe terrifying scenes and the victim's father appeals for unity.

Read more »

Diphtheria outbreak: residents of remote NT community say health clinic has no hand sanitiserThere’s a three-week wait on test results in Yuendumu, near Alice Springs, and locals say NT Health has dropped the ball on telling locals what to do if they test positive

Read more »