Homelessness Crisis Unveiled in Margaret River: Survey Exposes Housing Insecurity

A survey in Margaret River reveals a significant homeless population, including children and seniors, and highlights the impact of holiday homes on housing affordability.

A recent survey conducted in the popular tourist destination of Margaret River has unveiled a significant homeless population, exposing deep-seated housing insecurity within the community. The Shire of Augusta Margaret River spearheaded this first-of-its-kind initiative, aiming to quantify the extent of homelessness and advocate for increased social services and housing options. The findings, gathered over three days, revealed that at least 43 local residents and 25 seasonal workers reported experiencing unstable accommodation.

The survey highlighted a diverse demographic affected by homelessness, including children and individuals in their 70s. The survey results are believed to represent only a fraction of the actual number of homeless individuals in the shire, which has a population of approximately 19,000. This revelation has sparked crucial discussions regarding the availability and affordability of housing, particularly in light of the high concentration of holiday homes within the town. The survey has also raised questions about the impact of the tourism industry on housing affordability and the availability of permanent housing for local residents. The shire is now focusing on the need for more place-based services and crisis accommodation.

The survey's data further revealed that more than two-thirds of the interviewed individuals were middle-aged men, with a median age of 45. The oldest person identified as experiencing homelessness was a 75-year-old, while the youngest was a 25-year-old. Notably, one individual had been homeless for over 30 years, emphasizing the long-term nature of this critical issue. Local figures such as Julia Jean-Rice expressed their concern, highlighting the devastating impact on families and children. Ms. Jean-Rice emphasized that the survey's findings supported the need for additional support.

Just Home project coordinator Shona Hunter emphasized that the data exposed that homelessness is a significant underlying problem in the community. She noted that despite the area's reputation as a wealthy tourist destination, the issue of homelessness persists, underscoring the complexities of housing affordability and access. The community's response shows the need for both government and private involvement to bring about change and help people in need.

The prevalence of holiday homes in Margaret River has also emerged as a key factor contributing to the housing crisis. Western Australia's short-term accommodation register indicates approximately 900 holiday properties are listed in Augusta-Margaret River. Concurrently, the 2021 census documented around 8,800 private dwellings. Local planning consultant Dane Gaunt, has called for a reduction in new holiday home approvals to alleviate housing shortages.

Data analysis indicates that between 10% and 12% of existing dwellings are utilized as vacation properties. While acknowledging the importance of holiday homes to the tourism industry, Gaunt advocates for stricter regulations concerning the rental market. The Shire has responded by stating that their existing holiday home policy prioritizes the provision of permanent housing. The Shire's goal is to balance holiday homes and permanent residences, through the access and inclusion holiday home policies to ensure adequate housing for permanent residents.





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