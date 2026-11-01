Australian Home Values Fall 1.2% in October as RBA Weighs Fifth Rate Hike

National property values dropped 1.2% in October, the seventh straight monthly decline, with median values down $63,400 since March as the RBA considers another rate hike.

Australian property values fell another 1.2 per cent in October, the seventh consecutive monthly drop, leaving median values down 6.7 per cent since March. In dollar terms, median property values have slumped by $63,400, or more than $9000 a month.

Property Slump Spreads Nationwide To Brisbane Perth

The nationwide slump has now spread to Brisbane and Perth, with no signs the downturn is close to ending. Fears are growing it could get worse if the Reserve Bank pushes ahead with another interest rate hike this week. Sydney's median house price fell another 1.9 per cent through the month to be down 11.1 per cent since the start of the year. The median unit price dropped 0.7 per cent to be down 6.5 per cent.

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Melbourne's median house price edged down 1 per cent to $906,000, and has fallen 9 per cent so far this year. The city's median unit price slipped 0.3 per cent in October and is down 4.7 per cent since the start of 2026. Bigger falls are now being recorded in cities that had the largest value increases over recent years.

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Brisbane's median house value fell 2 per cent last month and is now the weakest market in the country, with values down 6.2 per cent over the past three months. Perth's median house value fell 1.7 per cent in October, Adelaide slipped 1.2 per cent and Canberra eased 1 per cent. In April, the median house price was above $1 million in five capitals.

Sydney's median, though the highest in the country at $1.6 million, had already been falling for two months. The other capitals in the $1 million club were Brisbane, Perth, Canberra and Adelaide. Cotality research manager Tim Lawless said it was clear the downturn had stretched across the country. Virtually every suburb across Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide has recorded a drop in values over the past three months, he said.

Hobart Darwin Markets Defy National Falling House Prices

Two markets defied last month's fall. House values lifted 0.6 per cent in both Hobart, where the median price is almost $797,000, and Darwin, where it sits at $745,726. Across every part of Sydney and Melbourne, values are falling. In Sydney, the smallest drop was in the south-west, with values down 1.4 per cent over the past year in Wollondilly and 1.6 per cent in Camden.

In Melbourne, the smallest annual decline was in the city centre, down just 0.3 per cent, while values eased 0.7 per cent in the outer north-west around Sunbury. Outside the capitals, most regional areas are still well up on where they were a year ago. They include WA's Goldfields region, up 23.8 per cent, the Darling Downs of Queensland at 18.2 per cent, Dubbo in NSW at 11.7 per cent and Victoria's Glenelg region at 7.9 per cent.

Rising Vacancy Rates Feed Into Rental Market Pressure

Cotality research director Tim Lawless says property values in cities such as Perth and Brisbane are now falling faster than Sydney or Melbourne. The fall in housing prices is feeding into the rental market. Cotality said the national vacancy rate rose to 2.3 per cent, just below its decade-long average of 2.4 per cent and the highest since January 2022, the month before the international border fully re-opened.

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Vacancy rates were higher than a year ago in every capital city bar Darwin. Cotality also noted the pace of rental increases is easing, with the 0.9 per cent lift in the past three months the smallest since January 2025. Lawless said demand-side factors affecting home values were also at play in the rental market.

Renters are likely to be approaching a ceiling on their capacity to pay more, following a 52 per cent surge in rents over the past six years, which added around $245 a week to the median rental rate nationally, he said. Lawless said that while the budget's tax changes had contributed to the drop in property prices, they were not the only reason for the current downturn.

I think it would be dishonest to say that the tax changes are solely responsible, or that they're not responsible at all, he said. Lawless said higher interest rates, the run-up in prices over recent years, cost-of-living pressures and the government's budget measures had all contributed to the slide in prices.

Reserve Bank Rate Hike Intensifies Financial Market Pressure

The pressure on the market is likely to intensify after Tuesday, with financial markets and economists expecting the Reserve Bank's monetary policy board to deliver its fifth rate hike this year. AMP chief economist Shane Oliver, who expects the bank to take the cash rate to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent, said households were suffering a double whammy from higher mortgage repayments and the surge in petrol prices.

He said a quarter percentage point hike on Tuesday would add about $110 to monthly repayments on an average mortgage, taking the increase so far this year to $550 a month or $6600 a year. The lift in petrol prices had added almost $100 a month to monthly petrol bills. So around a $640-a-month extra impost since January for those with a mortgage and petrol car, which is quite a hit, he said.