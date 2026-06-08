Homicide Inquiry Launched After Body of Missing Geelong Man Discovered Beneath Abandoned Armchair

The skeletal remains of 25‑year‑old Ashley Lunn were found hidden under a swag and armchair in a Geelong backyard, prompting a homicide investigation and a forthcoming coroner's inquest that will compel alleged girlfriend Maria Phillips to testify.

In September 2019 a Geelong resident was digging in his backyard when he uncovered a grisly discovery that would eventually lead to a protracted homicide inquiry.

Hidden beneath an overturned armchair and wrapped in a neglected swag lay the skeletal remains of Ashley Lunn, a 25‑year‑old man with an intellectual disability who had vanished from his Norlane home many months earlier. The neighbour who made the find described how a skull with long hair fell from the swag, followed by a femur, a hip bone and other fragments. The remains were carefully collected and taken to police, prompting the opening of a homicide investigation.

The site where the body was discovered also contained newspaper catalogues and a purple armchair, items that appeared to have been discarded on a shared fence line along Sparks Road. At the time of the discovery, local residents recalled that a man and a woman who had lived at the adjacent property - the woman worked delivering catalogues - had disappeared months before the bones were found.

It is now believed that Lunn died sometime between August and December 2018, although a post‑mortem could not determine the precise cause or time of death. Nearly eight years after the discovery, the Coroners Court of Victoria will hear further details of the case on Wednesday. The court will compel Maria Phillips, an unemployed asylum seeker who claimed to be Lunn's girlfriend, to give evidence.

Phillips has been identified by investigators as a woman who used multiple aliases, including the name Bree, and who is alleged to have lived with Lunn for several years before his death. Court counsel Amy Johnstone explained that Lunn had been supported by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and a personal support worker, which had enabled him to move out of his family home into a rental property in 2016.

Shortly after moving, Phillips sought to be added to the lease but was denied. Johnstone told the coroner that Phillips is understood to have regularly stayed at the Norlane residence from 2016 onward. In June of that year Lunn reported to his disability support worker that Phillips had taken his bank card and withdrawn a large sum of money, leaving him unable to purchase food. Lunn asked for assistance but chose not to pursue the matter further.

In 2018 he told his support worker that he no longer required their services, and in August he was captured on CCTV using an ATM alongside Phillips. His final rental payment was made in May 2019, after which police entered the home in August to repossess the property, where the skeletal remains were later found. During the coroner's directions hearing, Phillips appeared via audio link from a New South Wales hospital where she is receiving treatment for mental‑health issues.

She identified herself as an asylum seeker who has struggled to obtain consistent medical care, a circumstance she says has worsened her condition. Despite her objections to attending in person, State Coroner Liberty Sanger ordered her to appear in court. The coroner's inquest will explore the circumstances leading up to Lunn's death, noting that there was no family present at the most recent hearing.

While no charges have yet been laid, the coroner remarked that the evidence raises the possibility that Lunn's death may have been the result of homicide. Phillips was later convicted of fraudulently using Lunn's disability support pension, a crime that underscores the vulnerability of people with disabilities when placed in precarious living situations.

The case highlights systemic failures in support services, the risks faced by individuals with intellectual disabilities, and the challenges of protecting asylum seekers who may be entangled in complex personal and financial relationships





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Homicide Investigation Disability Services Asylum Seeker Coroner's Inquest Geelong

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

As Parramatta ICAC inquiry hears of alleged corrupt conduct, councillors debate its severity“There are different levels of corruption”, one councillor told her colleagues about the allegations aired at ICAC.

Read more »

Israel says Iran launched missiles at it in first such attack since April ceasefireTehran had warned of retaliation after Israel on Sunday struck Beirut’s southern suburbs without warning, in defiance of Washington’s request days ago to stand down.

Read more »

Israel says Iran launched missiles at it in first such attack since April ceasefireTehran had warned of retaliation after Israel on Sunday struck Beirut’s southern suburbs without warning, in defiance of Washington’s request days ago to stand down.

Read more »

Breaking: Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel, IDF saysThe Israeli military says it has detected Iranian missiles launched at the north of the country.

Read more »