Hommey Launches New Linen Collection for Ultimate Bedding Comfort

Discover Hommey's latest linen collection, featuring two new colourways and crafted from 100% European flax linen. Perfect for both winter and summer, these bedding sets offer style, comfort, and a stonewashed soft finish for cozy doona days.

Hommey has released a stunning new linen collection , ideal for cozy days spent under a doona, that introduces two additional colourways inspired by various moments within a single landscape.

This review is brought to you by the 7NEWS Editorial team; please note that 7NEWS might earn a commission from links provided, and prices were accurate at publication. The Australian brand Hommey, founded by Melbourne-based Justin Kestelman in 2020, has been excelling in the home interiors market, originally created as a solution to the challenges of working from home during the pandemic. Although often associated with summer, linen is exceptional for winter sleep too.

These new bedding sets are crafted from 100% European flax linen, promising a perfect eight hours of rest. They come finished with a contrast trim, are stonewashed for a naturally soft feel, and are designed for mixing, matching, and everyday living. Launched officially in January 2021, Hommey started with bold, design-led cushions, quickly finding favour with 20 and 30-something tastemakers and selling over 1,000 units of cushions and homewares within three months.

The brand's robes, especially, have achieved cult status, with many customers calling them their essential wardrobe item year-round. The text also includes promotional snippets for Intrepid Travel's sale, an Aussie dog dental bundle, and a self-cleaning vacuum, but these are not part of Hommey's core news and are disregarded here





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hommey Linen Collection Bedding European Flax Linen Stonewashed Homewares Australian Brand

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Launches Missiles at Israel, Derailing Ceasefire and Mediation EffortsIran's direct missile attack on Israel, the first since an April ceasefire, complicates U.S.-backed mediation for a broader Middle East deal. The strike follows an Israeli airstrike on Beirut that killed two, violating a truce and drawing condemnation as Hezbollah rejects the ceasefire and demands a comprehensive settlement.

Read more »

Iran Launches Strikes Against Northern Israel in Warning of Broader ResponseIran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has launched a series of strikes against northern Israel in a warning of a broader response if aggressions are repeated. The strikes come as US President Donald Trump says he is very close to making a deal with Iran to end the war.

Read more »

Apple debuts revamped ‘Siri AI’ and new child safety features for iPhones and iPadsAt his final WWDC keynote, Tim Cook highlights AI-forward upgrade to the voice assistant to be widely released in fall

Read more »

Oodie launches massive EOFY sale slashing prices across the siteGet your hands on all of The Oodie best sellers for cheap as chips.

Read more »