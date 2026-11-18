New fossil analysis reveals Homo Erectus survived in Chinese rainforests 324,000 to 184,000 years ago. This challenges previous beliefs about their ecological limitations.

The discovery of hominin teeth in southern China indicates that Homo Erectus inhabited the region much longer than previously believed. These findings provide the first concrete evidence that the species could survive in dense rainforest environments. The research significantly alters our understanding of how ancient human ancestors adapted to changing ecosystems in mainland Asia.

Core Details on Fossil Discovery

Nine hominin teeth were found across two caves, Baxian and Naxian, about 20 kilometres north of the city of Chongzuo in China's south. Scientists determined the age of these remains through sediment analysis, placing them between 324,000 and 184,000 years old. This timeline places the specimens firmly within a period when researchers thought Homo Erectus had largely disappeared from such lush habitats.

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Animal Fossils Reveal Ecological Context

Alongside the human remains, scientists discovered fossils from elephants, bears, canines, pigs, rhinos, and monkeys. Study co-author Yingqi Zhang from the Institute of Vertebrate Palaeontology and Palaeoanthropology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences noted the deposits contained mostly teeth. He explained that ancient porcupines likely gathered the bones to gnaw on them, leaving the hardest tissue, the teeth, behind.

Chemical Analysis Shows Extensive Mobility

Researchers conducted tests on metal strontium in the tooth enamel to determine where these ancient hominins obtained their food. The analysis revealed that at an early point in life, these individuals ate food located approximately 250km away in what is now Vietnam. This suggests the species traveled great distances rather than staying in a single location. They possessed a flexibility and mobility that contradicts earlier assumptions about their lifestyle.

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Challenging Previous Survival Assumptions

Previous theories suggested Homo Erectus went extinct as their preferred grassland savannas changed into rainforests. Griffith University palaeontologist Julien Louys stated this is the first evidence the species survived in such environments. He noted that if substantiated, it shows an ecological flexibility unmatched in the hominin lineage until later arrivals. This challenges the assumption that they lacked the skills to live in dense forests.

Future Research on Hominin Interactions

La Trobe University archaeologist Jesse Martin noted the species lasted in Indonesia until about 100,000 years ago. Professor Joannes-Boyau identified the next big question as understanding how the species interacted with other hominins. They likely encountered Denisovans, Neanderthals, and modern humans towards the end of their global domination as a species. This research opens new avenues for studying ancient human coexistence.