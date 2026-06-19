Honda Super‑One: First Japanese EV for Australia Promises Big Appeal in a Tiny Package

Honda prepares to launch the Super‑One, its first electric vehicle in Australia, based on the N‑One e: kei car. The micro‑EV focuses on eye‑catching design and driving dynamics, with a potential price under $30,000. Our first drive reveals a cabin that balances clever features with compromises, while a Boost mode lifts power to 70 kW for extra thrills.

Honda is set to make its mark in the Australian electric vehicle market with the upcoming arrival of the Super‑One later in 2026. While Honda has experimented with EVs before, this battery‑powered micro‑car will be the first from the Japanese automaker to be sold locally.

The Super‑One is based on the N‑One e: kei car from Japan, but it emphasizes a striking exterior design and driving dynamics that have often been missing from tiny EVs. Our test drive took place in the south of England, where we evaluated whether the boxy‑styled Super‑One lives up to its dynamic promises.

Pricing for Australia is not finalised, but its positioning in Japan and its affordable price in the UK (where it is called the Super‑N) suggest Honda might target a sub‑$30,000 price point. If achieved, the Super‑One could rival the BYD Atto 1 Premium spec ($27,990 plus on‑roads) and undercut the Hyundai Inster, which starts near $40,000. Competing with the Atto 1 Essential at $23,990 would be a stretch, but the overall value proposition looks strong.

The cabin of the Honda Super‑One is a blend of strengths and compromises. The small kei‑derived footprint limits it to four passengers, with no centre seat belt or middle rear seat. The narrow cabin means front occupants will be shoulder‑to‑shoulder, and larger drivers may feel cramped near the right‑hand door. Storage is another weak spot: there is no wireless phone charger, the central shelf is slick and prone to sliding items into the footwell, and overall cabin storage is limited.

The boot offers only 162 litres with all seats up, there is no frunk, and the subwoofer for the optional Bose sound system occupies the under‑floor space, leaving no room for charging cables or a spare wheel. Some interior plastics are basic for the segment, though they are well‑assembled. On the positive side, the interior feels cheerful and ergonomic. The twin digital displays work smoothly and support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Highlights include the compact two‑spoke steering wheel, the sculpted and supportive front bucket seats, and ambient lighting that switches to purple in Boost mode. The rear features a completely flat floor and just enough legroom and headroom for four average‑sized adults, though the bench is mounted low, causing taller passengers' thighs to angle upward. ISOFIX anchors are present, and Honda's clever Magic Seats tumble and fold 50/50, freeing up to 967 litres of cargo space when needed.

Power comes from a modest 47 kW electric motor on the front axle paired with a single‑speed reduction gear, which is typical for kei cars. Since the Super‑One is not bound by kei regulations, it offers a Boost mode that raises output to 70 kW, promising more lively acceleration and better performance in everyday driving. This extra punch should help the micro‑EV feel more responsive than many of its tiny rivals.

In summary, the Honda Super‑One brings a compelling mix of style, driving enthusiasm, and value to the Australian EV market. Its compact size and clever packaging make it a practical urban runabout, even with some storage and space limitations. If Honda can hit the projected sub‑$30,000 price, the Super‑One could become one of the most attractive small electric cars available, offering a fun driving experience that many competitors lack





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Honda Super‑One Electric Vehicle Australia 2026 Kei Car N‑One E Micro EV Boost Mode Price Under $30 000 Cabin Compromises

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