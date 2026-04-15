Honda ZR-V e:HEV LX: A Premium Hybrid Contender in the Mid-Size SUV Segment

An in-depth review of the Honda ZR-V e:HEV LX, a premium mid-size SUV that challenges established players like the Toyota RAV4 and Kia Sportage with its upscale interior, efficient hybrid powertrain, and comprehensive equipment. The review details its pricing, interior features, technology, and practicality, positioning it as a compelling option in its segment.

The Honda ZR-V, positioned as a premium mid-size SUV, enters the competitive landscape as an alternative to popular models like the Toyota RAV4 and Kia Sportage. Its upscale orientation places it in a similar price bracket to the more established Mazda CX-5, despite the latter's longer tenure on the market.

Launched in 2023, the five-door, five-seat ZR-V, in its flagship LX trim, is the sole variant to feature a hybrid powertrain. This exclusivity is slated to change with a planned update in 2026. While petrol engine options are available across the range, the hybrid ZR-V e:HEV distinguishes itself by offering the best fuel economy in the lineup and the most comprehensive equipment package, presenting a compelling case on paper.

In Australia, the ZR-V has rapidly gained traction, becoming the second most popular Honda in 2024, trailing only the CR-V. By 2025, it's projected to be the brand's third most popular model overall, behind its smaller sibling, the HR-V, and the larger CR-V, prompting the question: should Honda's emerging third-best seller be your top consideration?

The ZR-V e:HEV, signifying its Electric Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology, is exclusively offered in the LX flagship configuration. The retail price stands at $54,900 before on-road costs, a figure that already includes pearlescent paint. This pricing represents a $5900 premium over the petrol-only LX variant but offers a significant saving of over $2000 compared to the top-tier, front-wheel-drive Toyota RAV4 Cruiser, which, equipped with a 2.5-litre HEV powertrain, lists for $56,990 before on-road costs. While a price point approaching $55,000 may seem substantial for a compact to mid-size front-wheel-drive SUV, it's important to note that the all-wheel-drive RAV4 Cruiser, a configuration not offered for the ZR-V, commands an even higher price of $60,340 plus on-road costs.

The test vehicle presented in this review is finished in Nordic Forest, a colour introduced to the palette in 2025. The striking Premium Crystal Blue Metallic paintwork, previously available for the MY24 ZR-V e:HEV LX, is no longer offered. For a detailed comparison of the Honda ZR-V against its key competitors, an online comparison tool is available.

The interior of the Honda ZR-V LX is a testament to premium design and thoughtful ergonomics. The cabin is appointed with soft yet supportive leather-upholstered seats, featuring an organic, flowing design that eschews sharp lines in favour of elegant curves. The predominantly dark interior of the test car, the sole option, is enhanced by subtle grey stitching accentuating the doors, dashboard, and centre console. A distinctive floating section beneath the console provides convenient storage, complementing the generously deep, conventionally located central storage bin. The gear selector, a departure from traditional mechanisms, incorporates push-buttons and a metallic finish, adding a touch of sophistication. Physical, textured buttons are utilized for the climate control system, further enhancing tactile interaction.

Adding to the premium feel are the robust steering column-mounted stalks for headlights, indicators, and windscreen wipers, which offer a smooth, refined operation. The steering wheel itself boasts a superb leather wrap and an ideal thickness, providing a solid grip without feeling cumbersome. Its size, position, and extensive rake and reach adjustment contribute to an excellent driving posture. The wheel is equipped with audio and cruise control buttons, although the steering wheel heating button is somewhat awkwardly placed on the lower central spoke. The driver’s seat offers two memory settings for its electric adjustment, including height adjustment, a feature not mirrored in the front passenger’s power seat. The 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster is clear and displays essential information, consistent with other ZR-V grades, including details on advanced driver-assist systems like lane-centring. The hybrid variant uniquely indicates when electric power is being utilized, and the display's colour changes to reflect the current driving mode. However, the ZR-V's instrument cluster lacks the customisation options found in some rivals, and a head-up display is absent. On a positive note, a physical knob for audio volume is conveniently located below the central touchscreen, offering an alternative to steering wheel controls and advantageously positioned for the driver.

The 9.0-inch multimedia screen, while user-friendly with clear graphics, is noticeably smaller than those in competitors such as the RAV4 (at least 10.5-inch) and CX-5 (10.2-inch). It includes a dedicated power source meter to display powertrain range and efficiency. Wireless smartphone connectivity and a reliable wireless charging pad for a single phone are also provided. Front headroom is ample, and despite the cabin not being the widest in its class, it feels far from cramped. Rear headroom is marginally reduced, and while accommodating three adults across the rear bench would be a tight fit, two adults can travel comfortably. Rear passengers benefit from air vents located on the back of the centre console, two USB-C ports, and a centre armrest with cupholders. The rear seating is further complemented by four speakers





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