Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 more years in national security case

Joshua Wong, a prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to foreign collusion, his second conviction under the city's national security law.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to foreign collusion, his second conviction under a national security law that critics say has been used to silence political opposition in the city.

Wong, 30, has been imprisoned since 2020 and is the only activist in Hong Kong prosecuted twice under the national security law. He is already serving a prison term of four years and eight months, imposed in November 2024, for conspiracy to commit subversion for his role in an unofficial primary election. In his ruling, High Court Judge William Tam described Wong's actions as grave in nature.

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Judge Details Joshua Wong US Trip

He said Wong had visited the United States to seek foreign interference ahead of the national security law's introduction in 2020, and continued to share posts on social media by Law calling for sanctions after it was enacted. Wong's role was to supply his underground support and arouse the attention of foreign countries to bolster the cause of exiled activists, the judge said. He said Wong's sentence will run concurrently with the remaining term of his previous national security offence.

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Wong wore a dark blue shirt and thick rimmed glasses in court, and nodded and bowed as supporters waved. He has spent nearly six years in detention and had been due to be released in January 2027. Hong Kong authorities used the same Beijing-imposed law to charge Wong again in June 2025, accusing him of asking other countries to impose sanctions against the city and China. He pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced on Thursday.

During Thursday's sentencing, Judge William Tam said Wong's offence was of a grave nature and rejected that his role was limited. The case has drawn international attention as a sign of the ongoing crackdown on Hong Kong's once-thriving pro-democracy movement. Wong rose to international prominence as an influential figure in Hong Kong's 2014 protests, known as the Umbrella Movement, which paralysed the city's financial centre and galvanised a generation of young people.

Wong Rise From 2014 Umbrella Movement

In October 2014, he appeared with his trademark black-rimmed spectacles on the cover of Time magazine under the headline: The Face of Protest. When protests erupted in 2019 over a proposed extradition bill, Wong was serving a prison sentence for his role in the 2014 demonstrations. He was released at the height of the protests and immediately took to the streets.

The following year, Beijing introduced a sweeping national security law it said was needed to restore stability to the former British colony, but critics say has been used to target political opposition, dissolve civil society groups and silence independent media.