Wallabies back-rower Tom Hooper jokes about slipping laxatives into Exeter teammate Dafydd Jenkins' coffee before their Test clash in Cardiff. Hooper and Ben Donaldson discuss the challenge of facing Wales after their historic win over New Zealand.

Wallabies back-rower Tom Hooper is hoping his Exeter club captain Dafydd Jenkins enjoyed too many celebratory Guinness pints after Wales claimed a historic victory over New Zealand.

Jenkins made 38 tackles in the win, a remarkable defensive effort that has set the tone for Sunday's clash in Cardiff. Hooper joked he might slip laxatives into Jenkins' coffee when the pair catch up on Thursday. I'm catching up for him for coffee tomorrow, Hooper joked. So I might slip some laxatives in his coffee or something, I don't know.

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He's a good mate of mine, Daf. I might have to run at him 39 times so he can actually break that record. Hopefully he had too many Guinnesses on the weekend and he's not up for it. But no, I'm sure they will be up for it.

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The pair often combine in the second row for Exeter, who play in the English Premiership, and now they will go head-to-head at test level. Hooper is tipped to move into the Wallabies starting side in Cardiff, and he plans to run directly at Jenkins to test the Wales lock's recovery. Hooper added he hoped Jenkins had too many Guinnesses on the weekend and is not up for the match.

But he said he is sure Wales will be up for it. Despite the humour, Hooper knows the size of the challenge. He said Wales are an emotional team and a very proud rugby nation. Hooper said a performance like their win over New Zealand will put a fire in your belly.

Wallabies captain prepares for tough Wales defense

He said the Wallabies know what they are up against. Hooper, a dry-humoured Bathurst boy, fronted the media on a wet Wednesday at the team hotel on the edge of Cardiff Bay. His press conferences are usually a mix of funny one-liners and insightful plain truths about the Wallabies. Hooper's return is set to give the Wallabies value on two fronts: fresh legs at the end of a long year, and more strength and power at the contact zone.

Hooper said Wales are going to tackle all day and make cover tackles, but the Wallabies have to break that down. He said they must build phases and grit their teeth because there is no such thing as an easy test match. He said a team coming off a performance like that will be tough. Hooper said the Wallabies have to knock down the front door and make sure the pretty boys can score some nice tries out wide.

The flanker's tour was in doubt after he copped a knock playing for Exeter last month on the same shoulder he fractured in July. He sat out the England clash, returned and added grunt off the bench against Scotland. Hooper said his injury was just good media and admitted he was a little bit nervous at one point. He said it is a recurring injury, but the boys down in Exeter teased him because he was wasting money on scans.

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Flanker clarifies injury status ahead of clash

There was actually nothing wrong with him and they thought he was a bit soft. Reserve five-eighth Ben Donaldson has been impressive in opening up the attack off the bench in the last two Tests. He said the Wallabies had analysed the All Blacks' attack in the second half and where they would adjust if in similar circumstances. Donaldson said the All Blacks applied a lot of pressure even late in the game and got held up three times.

He thought they actually attacked quite well, but the Welsh defence was another level up. The way the Welsh defend, they hold their spaces quite wide. Donaldson said the All Blacks maybe played a little bit deep at times, so they were able to slide off and push into the sidelines. He said the Wallabies have a few ways they are going to adapt, punch through them, maybe play a little bit flatter at times as well.

He added they have some great kickers in the team who might use some kicking game to punch corners. After missing the Wallabies spring tour last year, Donaldson said he is enjoying playing an influential role off the bench. He would welcome the prospect of him and Carter Gordon again playing in a 10-12 combination. Donaldson said that did open up the game a bit, albeit late in the game.

Donaldson analyzes All Blacks attack against Wales

He said they were chasing points, so it is always going to be the case. But wherever he fits in, he is having to do a job for the team again. The Wallabies are also aware of the disciplinary spotlight after World Rugby slapped Rassie Erasmus with a six-Test suspension. Erasmus was punished for questioning whether match officials were match-fixing due to allegedly missed knee-drop tackles in the Springboks-France game.

Amid such flare-ups, there is almost always a response from referees the following week, and knee-drop penalties will undoubtedly feature this weekend. Hooper said the Wallabies always address their disciplinary things from the weekend. He said there is a constant two-way communication between head coaches and referees and they always get that feedback, which is great. Hooper said they have literally put big red circles around the things they need to stop and alter this week.