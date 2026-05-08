Horses Stop Pulling Tram on South Australia's Coastline

The popular horse-drawn tram at Victor Harbor, South Australia, has stopped running due to equine illness. The horses will continue to be rested until their symptoms subside. A six-month-old foal, Hazel, has been adopted by the tram authority, and tourists have dropped carrots off and showed interest in the horses.

ABC South East SA: Caroline Horn The horse-drawn tram at Victor Harbor in South Australia has stopped running due to equine illness. The horses will continued to be rested until their cold- and flu-like symptoms subside.

After more than two weeks of rest, veterinary care, tests and treats, it is hoped the much-loved team of Clydesdales that pull the historic tram can return to work. This follows the Victor Harbor Tramway Authority ceasing the popular tourist attraction in late April after horses Barney, Scottie and Archie started showing signs of illness. While veterinarians have yet to put a name on the illness affecting the horses, the symptoms are suggesting a cold- or flu-like illness.

The authority's general manager Meg Whibley said testing had ruled out mosquito-borne viruses as the cause of the illness, something she described as a great outcome. While some people had asked if there was a link to the algal bloom, Ms Whibley said the authority had been told that it was not present in the local environment. The horses will be checked by the vet early next week before they can return to work.

The tram has not been running, but the behind the scenes experience at the stables has continued to operate, with visitors able to observe unaffected horses undergo training and meet Hazel, a very energetic six-month-old foal. Although the tram has not been running, the economic activity generated by it is estimated to generate up to $1.67 million in local economic activity annually. For now, Hazel shares a paddock with the retired "Poppa" Karni, and is already doing some led work.

Tourists have dropped carrots off to the tramway's stables, one accompanied by a card that asked for Archie to be given an extra carrot, with love from two-year-old Sylvie, who normally visits the horses at the foreshore three times a week





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Horse-Drawn Tram Equine Illness Clwydales Granite Island Economic Activity Alar Bloom

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