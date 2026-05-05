Hostage Diplomacy on the Rise: Australian Academic Advocates for Bold Solutions

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who spent a year in solitary confinement in Iran, calls for innovative strategies to combat hostage diplomacy, including offering incentives to insiders within authoritarian regimes. She warns that the erosion of international norms has emboldened countries like Iran and China to use hostage-taking as a tool for political leverage.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert , an Australian academic who endured a harrowing year in solitary confinement in Iran, has emerged as a vocal critic of hostage diplomacy , a practice she believes is escalating due to the erosion of the international rules-based order.

Her ordeal, which included moments of extreme psychological distress—such as repeatedly striking her head against a wall—has left her with a profound understanding of the human cost of such tactics. Moore-Gilbert, now a research fellow at Macquarie University, argues that countries like Iran, Venezuela, and China are increasingly emboldened to engage in hostage-taking, using innocent individuals as bargaining chips for political or financial gain.

She contends that the Australian government must adopt innovative strategies to combat this growing threat, including reconsidering its reliance on quiet diplomacy—a long-standing approach that avoids publicizing cases to negotiate behind the scenes. Instead, she advocates for more transparency and creative solutions, such as offering incentives to insiders within authoritarian regimes who could assist in securing the release of hostages.

One such proposal, inspired by a Canadian initiative, suggests granting monetary rewards or refugee status to foreign nationals who aid in the release of wrongfully detained individuals. While controversial, Moore-Gilbert believes such measures could encourage defections and provide critical intelligence, though she acknowledges the need for rigorous vetting by security agencies like ASIO to prevent potential risks.

She emphasizes that the rise of hostage diplomacy is not just a diplomatic issue but a security concern, particularly for communities targeted by authoritarian regimes. Her insights highlight the urgent need for global cooperation and bold strategies to protect individuals from becoming pawns in geopolitical conflicts





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Hostage Diplomacy Kylie Moore-Gilbert International Security Quiet Diplomacy Authoritarian Regimes

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