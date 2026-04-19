Armed officers responded to a hostage situation and a rare street shooting in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. The gunman, who had a criminal record, was killed after a standoff. President Zelenskyy vowed a thorough investigation into the motives behind the act, which Ukrainian security services deemed a terrorist act. In parallel, Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing internal pressure as a celebrity blogger's public criticism of authorities gained significant traction online.

Kyiv witnessed a harrowing incident on Saturday as a gunman initiated a rare street shooting before barricading himself inside a supermarket in the Holosiivskyi district, taking hostages. Ukrainian security services immediately classified the event as a terrorist act . President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , addressing the nation on Saturday evening, emphasized that all details and the perpetrator's motives were under rigorous investigation, with every aspect requiring meticulous verification.

The assailant, identified as a 58-year-old Ukrainian citizen named Dmytro Vasylchenkov, reportedly born in Moscow, had a history of residing in Ryazan, Russia, and had been a long-term inhabitant of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region. President Zelenskyy confirmed that the individual possessed a criminal record. The tragic event resulted in casualties and injuries. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that a 12-year-old boy was among the wounded, having lost both his parents in the attack. Such acts of violence on the streets are exceptionally uncommon in Ukraine, a nation already contending with persistent Russian airstrikes. Neighbours described the gunman as an isolated individual, with one woman, Hanna, stating he kept to himself and rarely interacted with those around him. Another resident, Lesia Rybzha, expressed profound shock and disbelief, lamenting the dual tragedy of suffering both aerial assaults and street violence. Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, the Kremlin is reportedly dealing with the repercussions of a viral video by a prominent celebrity blogger, Victoria Bonya, who issued a public warning to President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Bonya, a well-known figure in Russia since 2006, voiced concerns that a series of escalating issues could spiral out of control, asserting that the populace, artists, and governors alike harboured fear of the president. Her 18-minute video on Instagram garnered millions of views and likes, prompting speculation about potential coordinated messaging from Moscow ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections, suggesting a recognition of public discontent





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