IHG enlists Melissa Leong for five loyalty experiences, Qantas adds Sydney-Cape Town flights, Virgin upgrades lounges and The Little Nell will close for a major overhaul.

IHG has enlisted food and television personality Melissa Leong to curate five special-access experiences across its hotels, aimed at people who usually do the hosting.

IHG Curates Experiences With Melissa Leong

The move follows research showing Australians spend an estimated 478 million hours a year preparing for and hosting get-togethers. The experiences include an off-menu dinner and meet-and-greet with Leong at Hotel Indigo Melbourne Little Collins, a spa escape at the new InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach and a gourmet stay at voco Kirkton Park. They are booking out quickly among members keeping a close eye on the group's loyalty program. The hotel loyalty game is getting interesting.

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Free nights and room upgrades remain popular, but the most exciting use of points is increasingly on things you could not ordinarily book. Packing decisions for a weekend away might finally be over. New Australian travel accessories label Elmae is making generously proportioned overnight bags for travellers who consider packing light a wildly overrated virtue. The collection was inspired by founder Brooke Bayes' own fruitless search for a beautiful, capacious bag, and it is an exercise in practical chic.

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In Aspen, the mountain is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. The Little Nell, arguably the most famous ski hotel in America, will close at the end of the coming ski season for a major overhaul of rooms, restaurants and public spaces. It will not reopen until the northern summer of 2028.

That makes this the last chance for some time to check into the hotel that is practically synonymous with apres, and all the more reason to book a little spring skiing. There is excellent news for travellers with South Africa on their list. From October next year, Qantas will fly non-stop from Sydney to Cape Town for the first time. The seasonal service will operate three times a week on the airline's new Dreamliners.

Qantas Launches Sydney to Cape Town Flights

The schedule is civilised: leave Sydney after breakfast and be sipping a chenin blanc in the shadow of Table Mountain by sundown. Status-chasers have another thing to obsess over, because the invitation-only end of airline loyalty is getting competitive. Virgin Australia will reopen its exclusive Beyond Lounge in Perth early next year, complete with an unmarked entrance and a la carte dining.

The good news for the rest of us is that Virgin is putting Shark hair appliances in its regular lounges. It now also serves hot chips with aioli in economy. Where one unmarked door closes, another opens. With Airbnb's new rules curbing onerous checkout chores, there has never been a better time to reacquaint yourself with the platform's more exceptional offerings.

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Three to file away from its just-announced Australian Host Awards include Idle Lakehouse, Thalia Haven and Oro, a beautifully repurposed tobacco barn on a Victorian blueberry farm. All the pleasures of playing house, considerably less of the housework. This article may contain links from our affiliate partners, and we may receive a commission when you buy through links on our site. Justine Cullen is the Editorial and Strategy Director of Traveller and a former Editor-in-Chief of ELLE and InStyle Australia.

She has spent more than 30 years working in the media and is one of Australia's most recognised and award-winning magazine editors. She is the author of the memoir Semi-Gloss and the bestselling weekly culture Substack Late Night Snacking, and is a lifelong traveller with a particular interest in the intersection of travel and sociocultural trends.