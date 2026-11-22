The Eve hotel in Sydney will open two new restaurants in November, Baptiste and Tenjo, replacing Lottie and Bar Julius and bringing all three hotel venues under Orkhestra. The 102-room hotel anchors Wunderlich Lane on the Redfern and Surry Hills border.

The Eve hotel in Sydney will open two new restaurants in November, Baptiste and Tenjo, bringing all three of its dining venues under the hospitality group Orkhestra.

The 102-room boutique hotel opened in early 2025 and changed Cleveland Street forever on the site where a drab shopping mall with a dubious reputation once stood. The TOGA development brought fashionable sophistication to one of the city's busiest thoroughfares, but it did not do it solo. The hotel, with its rooftop pool, lush greenery and striking interiors, anchors Wunderlich Lane, a new precinct of restaurants, bars, boutiques and public spaces on the Redfern and Surry Hills border.

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Eve Hotel Replaces Original Restaurants

Two original restaurants, Lottie and Bar Julius, closed in August after just 18 months despite attracting critical acclaim. Their replacements open in November and join Olympus Dining, which has already established itself as a destination within Wunderlich Lane. Orkhestra now oversees all three hotel restaurants. The changes are emblematic of what has been happening across the area to the south-east of Central Station, where gentrification has occurred gradually in pockets through surrounding streets.

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Crown Street has been the epicentre of Surry Hills creative cool since the 1990s, while busy Foveaux Street was once better known for gritty pubs and garment outlets than fashionable hospitality. Former Sydney Roosters footballer Luke Ricketson was arguably an early mover when he took over Forrester on Riley Street in 2007. The old pub has undergone its own transformation since, from NRL hangout to chic eatery.

Along with a growing collection of cultural offerings, these changes mean the wider neighbourhood now rewards wandering. The Hollywood Quarter, around Foster and Commonwealth streets, takes its name from the area film industry past, reflected in landmarks including the Hollywood Hotel and the former Paramount Pictures headquarters. Among the newer arrivals is The Photographic Gallery on Foster Street, which opened in August this year, showcasing established and emerging photographers.

Surry Hills Welcomes New Cultural Venues

Nearby, Gallery 144 on Commonwealth Street has relaunched with an expanded contemporary art program. Melbourne acclaimed Sense of Self bathhouse opened its first Sydney outpost in October, transforming the former Sydney Antiques Centre into a 1200-square-metre sanctuary of mineral pools, a hammam and sauna. Nearer Central, the Henderson Hat Factory site is being redeveloped into a boutique hotel, The Hat, scheduled for completion in 2028, another example of the area industrial heritage finding new purpose.

At street level, Baptiste is an 80-seat French neighbourhood bistro designed to operate from breakfast until late, seven days a week. It will also oversee the hotel in-room dining service. With a fabric awning, pavement seating and interiors by George Livissianis, it is intended to feel like an established corner restaurant rather than a hotel dining room.

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New French Bistro and Japanese Izakaya

Expect classic French fare including rotisserie chicken, steak frites and oysters, and breakfasts featuring house-baked pastries, boudin noir, a signature plate of shaved leg ham with Comte and soft-boiled eggs, and Mecca Coffee. Up on the rooftop, Tenjo is a 100-seat Japanese izakaya beneath a retractable glass roof, surrounded by greenery and natural light. Also designed by Livissianis, Tenjo will serve sushi, sashimi, yakitori and claypot rice, with drinks and dining extending to guests relaxing beside the hotel rooftop pool.

Poolside service hours are set to extend for summer. Together with Olympus Dining, the newcomers give The Eve a comprehensive hospitality offering, from early morning coffee to late-night dining, without guests needing to venture beyond the building. But that would be missing out. The real pleasure of staying here is having so much of Sydney charming inner-city character to explore just outside the door. Julietta Jameson reported on the developments.