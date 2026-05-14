Hotels Crack Down on Sun Lounger Hoggers

Hotels are increasingly taking action to prevent sun lounger hogging, with some even resorting to locking the pool area until after breakfast. Resort councils have also started removing belongings from sun loungers if unattended for an hour. Frequent fisticuffs by the baby pool are not a good look for a hotel, and some resorts are allocating one sunbed to each guest on arrival to prevent disagreements.

In the battle for the sun lounger, it may no longer be towels at dawn. Frustrated dad David Eggert has claimed a victory in the German courts, receiving more than €900 ($1583) after his package holiday was deemed ‘defective’ because his family could never find vacant sun loungers during their stay at a five-star hotel on the Greek island Kos.

The ruling means hotels may now be more inclined to stop sun lounger hoggers in their flip-flopped tracks. The recent legal case has helped shift sunbed management from being seen as a day-to-day operational issue to something with more direct financial and liability implications, making the problem much more tangible for hotel groups and operators. This bad press is terrible for the hotels in question, but it’s not just newspaper reports that put would-be guests off booking.

TripAdvisor reviews and social media reels reveal pool lounger angst in a plethora of resorts. Combine that with the inevitable towel rage from angry bed-seekers and it’s easy to see why hotels are increasingly taking action.

Forward-thinking hotels are moving away from old-fashioned ‘towel-based systems’ and into the world of in-app reservations, according to Reservato, which allows guests to touch a button with their phone and see whether a lounger is available and book, even if there is a towel on it. QR-code systems are becoming popular too, allowing guests to access a map from their phones in their rooms and then book accordingly up to 24 hours in advance





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Sun Lounger Hogging Sunbed Management In-App Reservations QR-Code Systems Sun Lounger Allocation Sunbed Demand Guest Flow Reservato Palace Resorts Spanish Resort Destinations

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