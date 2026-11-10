House Committee Demands Justice Department Probe Epstein Associates

A Republican-led House report urges federal prosecutors to investigate Jeffrey Epstein associates and banks for enabling abuse, while Democrats criticize the inquiry as incomplete.

A scathing new report released by US politicians has called for renewed investigations into associates of Jeffrey Epstein. The Republican-led House Oversight Committee urged the Justice Department to pursue allegations against two men linked to Epstein and question another longtime Epstein assistant.

Committee Urges Federal Prosecution

The committee explicitly directed federal prosecutors to interview or reinterview key witnesses and pursue allegations against two prominent men who associated with the disgraced financier. These individuals are former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine and French celebrity hairstylist Frederic Fekkai. Both men deny allegations of sexual assault referred to federal prosecutors by the committee in June. The accusations originated from Sarah Kellen, Epstein's longtime assistant, who provided testimony regarding their involvement.

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In addition to targeting Levine and Fekkai, the report called for further questioning of another longtime Epstein assistant, Lesley Groff. Investigators scrutinized her possible knowledge of his crimes. Ms Groff maintained she never suspected Epstein of sexually abusing women and girls. Republican investigators described this testimony as not credible during their review of the evidence presented to Congress.

Failures in Past Investigations

The report concluded that Epstein's crimes after 2005 could have been prevented had federal investigators and prosecutors pursued the original allegations against him more aggressively. Instead, prosecutors in Florida reached a controversial agreement in 2007 that allowed him to avoid federal charges. This deal required him to plead guilty to lesser state offences rather than face federal sex trafficking charges.

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Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges in 2019. He received an 18-month jail sentence but served only 13 months. The report details that he enjoyed extensive work-release privileges during which he continued abusing women. Committee chairman James Comer stated that Epstein operated with impunity, shielded and enabled by powerful connections and a justice system that repeatedly failed his victims.

Banks Accused of Overlooking Signs

The investigation also accused financial institutions of overlooking suspicious transactions and warning signs of human trafficking. Lawmakers singled out American Express for its role in these failures. The report criticized the institution for missing critical indicators that should have triggered regulatory scrutiny.

Lawmakers urged the Treasury Department to examine whether banks were properly reporting suspicious activity linked to trafficking and money laundering. This directive aims to prevent similar financial enablers from facilitating future abuses. The findings stem from a 15-month congressional investigation involving testimony from prominent figures in Epstein's financial and social circle. It also included an extensive examination of government and banking records.

Political Rifts and Future Actions

The Epstein saga has dogged US President Donald Trump, who was friends with the financier for years but has denied any knowledge of his crimes. Accusations that Mr Trump covered up much of the investigation triggered the first major rift with the president's support base after he returned to the White House. However, Republican investigators said they had uncovered no evidence implicating Mr Trump in Epstein's crimes.

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The committee's top Democrat, Robert Garcia, dismissed the report's finding as part of an incomplete product. He accused Democrats of politicising the inquiry but countered that Republicans conducted no public hearings. Garcia also accused the Justice Department of illegally withholding over 2.5 million pages of documents. Democrats, who seized control of Congress in last week's midterm elections, have vowed to continue investigating Epstein's network when they assume their new powers in January. His accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence.