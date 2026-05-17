House Price Overage in Australia, Analysis (% of Properties)

Underquoting, defined as sale where the final sale price exceeds 10% of the highest presale price guide, was prevalent in Sydney and Perth. The typical Sydney home sells for $117,500 more than the top of the advertised range. Melbourne follows closely at $100,000.

Want to buy a house in Sydney? Be prepared to pay nearly $120k over the advertised price Underquoting is rife across the country with Melbourne the only capital where more properties sell below the guide than aboveAs states attempt to tackle underquoting new data reveals fewer than 4% of real estate agents are listing homes within 3% of the final sale price with properties selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars above the price guide in several parts of the country.

Analysis looking at all published price guides for residential sales in the six months to April compiled by home buying app HOMER has revealed that across all capital cities the typical above-guide sale overshoots by 4-9% while the typical below-guide sale undershoots by only 3-5%. Perth and Adelaide lead the country with 76% and 73% of capital city sales respectively exceeding the guide ceiling. The typical above-guide Perth home sells for $56k more than advertised in Adelaide it’s $75k.

But Sydney has the biggest dollar gap in the country when a Sydney property sells above the guide it sells for a median $117,500 above the top of the advertised range. Brisbane is close behind at $100,000. Melbourne is the national outlier. It’s the only capital where more properties sell below the guide (53%) than above (37%).

Regional Because of this behaviors the National Traders Association Australia has called on the states to stop underquoting. Ultimately, it leads to buyers engaging with homes they were never realistically in the market for right? he said. It causes an enormous amount of wasted time money and emotional investment and stress within relationships all that kind of stuff that goes on because you’re kind of chasing things that you can’t afford





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