Cotality research reveals Australian home buyers need nearly half their income for mortgage repayments. Rising interest rates offset falling prices, creating historic affordability challenges across major cities.

National housing affordability in Australia has deteriorated to near historic lows, with new research indicating that prospective buyers must allocate nearly half their annual income simply to service a new mortgage. Despite a significant downturn in property values across major capital cities, the erosion of purchasing power caused by elevated interest rates has effectively neutralized the benefits of lower asset prices.

Income Burden Hits Record Highs Across Markets

According to the latest data from research house Cotality, an average household would need to dedicate 49.5 percent of its income to repay a new mortgage during the September quarter. This figure represents the third-highest level on record and underscores the severe strain on consumer finances. While property prices have plunged this year, the cost of borrowing has risen sharply, leaving many families priced out of the market despite the drop in headline asset values.

Also read Housing Affordability Remains Critical Despite Falling Prices and High Interest Rates

Regional Disparities Define Urban Property Markets

The financial burden varies drastically depending on location, with Sydney homeowners facing the steepest challenges. A typical household purchasing a house in Sydney would need to spend 67.6 percent of its income on mortgage repayments. In Melbourne, the figure stands at 46.1 percent for a typical house, while residents in Melbourne's western suburbs face a more manageable 28.5 percent for a unit. However, inequality is stark, as eastern Sydney locals would hypothetically spend 136.8 percent of their income on a typical home in their own neighborhood.

Deposit Rules and Savings Timelines Strain Buyers

First home buyers utilizing the Australian Government 5% Deposit Scheme face even greater hurdles, as smaller deposits result in larger loans relative to the property price. The research indicates that national dwelling values now cost 8.2 times the typical pre-tax household income, a ratio that remains slightly below its record high but above the long-term average. For a household saving 15 percent of its income annually, it would take 10.9 years to accumulate a 20 percent deposit, extending the timeline for market entry.

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Rental Stress and Supply Challenges Persist

Renters are not immune to the crisis, with typical renting households required to set aside 33.7 percent of their income for rent payments. This exceeds the 30 percent threshold often used to define rental stress. Gerard Burg, head of research at Cotality, emphasized that sustainable improvements require a coordinated strategic approach to increasing housing supply, noting that income growth must outpace property value growth to ease the burden on consumers.

Interest Rates Offset Price Declines in Valuation

Burg warned that property prices would need to fall by 20 percent to achieve a decent improvement in affordability, a scenario he deems unlikely given his forecast of only a 15 percent drop. The impact of higher interest rates on serviceability has largely offset the improvements in affordability resulting from lower house prices. Recent figures from S&P Global Ratings show that 1.12 percent of Victorian borrowers and 0.91 percent in New South Wales are already behind on repayments, signaling ongoing financial fragility in the sector.