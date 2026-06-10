Housing Market Cooling, Affordability Improving, But Long Road Awaits

The housing market has been cooling, but the changes to capital gains tax and negative gearing have given hope that housing affordability may improve. However, there is still a long way to go after 26 years of damage.

An average home would cost $595,500 now if prices were the same relative to income as before John Howard turned the market into an investor casino.

In the March quarter, average dwelling prices across the nation increased 2.1% - well ahead of the 0.8% increase in average household disposable income. The annual increase of 10.3% is again well ahead of the growth on incomes. But that is just the national average - in Western Australia dwelling prices rose 25% in the past year. The price booms over the past three years have not been a Sydney-centric issue as was the case in the 2010s.

Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide have experienced the biggest surge in prices. Perth has joined Sydney, Canberra, and Brisbane with a median house price above $1m, and Adelaide is not far behind. The despair is that this is merely a continuation of more than a quarter of a century of prices going up and affordability going down. The change to end the 50% capital gain tax discount and negative gearing except for new builds has cut the housing affordability Gordian knot.

The capital gains tax discount distorted the housing market in favour of investors, and so governments in effect tried to lessen the distortion, by adding more of them. For more than 25 years we had a mixture of John Howard saying there was no problem, and other prime ministers and ministers avoiding the cause.

By finally getting rid of the 50% capital gains tax discount the government has given people hope that there is a chance of ending the horror of runaway house prices. The changes to capital gains tax and negative gearing are just one small, vital step on the long road to repair. Australia’s housing market is cooling - but a Sydney flat with a broken shower still costs nearly $1m.

Rich countries do better in women’s football but understanding why matters, not just for the Matildas. Personal loans booming as cost of living drives Australians to borrow record amounts. Australian housing was already cooling before the budget - but how cold it gets depends on two key factors. Trump could slap Australia with 12.5% tariff for allegedly importing goods made by slave labour.

Jim Chalmers is putting a positive spin on the economy, but is Australia’s outlook grim





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Housing Market Capital Gains Tax Negative Gearing Affordability John Howard Investor Casino Housing Boom Sydney Brisbane Perth Adelaide Matildas Personal Loans Cost Of Living Borrow Record Amounts Jim Chalmers Outlook Grim Trump Tariff Goods Made By Slave Labour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brisbane Council Approves Reduced Parking and Height Increases to Boost Housing SupplyNew planning rules in Brisbane reduce parking requirements for apartments and raise building height limits in low-medium density areas, aiming to create up to 6000 new homes by 2032. The LNP-led council says the changes will lower costs and increase supply, but Labor warns that savings may not reach consumers.

Read more »

Housing Minister Under Pressure as Report Shows 1.2 Million Homes Target Unlikely Without ReformA new report from the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI) finds that the Albanese government's target of building 1.2 million homes by 2029 is "very challenging" without significant reform. The report identifies stagnant productivity, market volatility, and a fragmented construction sector as major barriers. Housing Minister Clare O'Neil faces criticism from opposition and think tanks, while the government has scaled back funding and new taxes are projected to reduce supply.

Read more »

Government Property Tax Overhaul to Reshape Short-Term Rental Market and Boost Long-Term Housing SupplyAustralia's planned changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax are expected to Influence investor behavior in the short-term rental sector, potentially freeing up homes in capital cities and easing rental pressures.

Read more »

Barnaby Joyce Admits 'Less Than Perfect' Answer After One Nation Housing Policy BackflipOne Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has admitted to giving a "less than perfect" answer during a Sky News interview, requiring an on-air correction of his party's housing policy. Joyce rated himself five out of ten for the mix-up, which involved clarifying that One Nation does not plan to force permanent residents to sell their homes. Party leader Pauline Hanson defended the move, saying Australians value honesty. The incident comes as One Nation leads recent polling with 29 percent primary support, amid its policy to restrict foreign property ownership and require non-Australian owners to sell within two years.

Read more »