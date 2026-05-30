Housing Market Downturn Pushes First Home Buyers into Negative Equity

Australian housing prices drop sharply, especially for expensive homes, leading to negative equity for recent first home buyers who used government deposit schemes.

Investors have withdrawn from the Australian housing market , and potential buyers are holding back, causing a significant drop in house prices, especially for higher-end properties.

Auctioneer Jason Keen noted that prices could fall by five to ten percent depending on the suburb, reflecting a sharp downturn that has hit first home buyers particularly hard. These buyers, many of whom used the government's five percent deposit scheme, are now facing negative equity as property values decline. Louis Christopher from SQM Research described this situation as the second worst financial position outside of bankruptcy, emphasizing that buying with maximum leverage in a falling market compounds losses.

Across Sydney and Melbourne, approximately 50,000 people have utilized the government's five percent deposit scheme, which allows a smaller down payment on homes. For example, a home purchased for $1 million with this scheme would have a $950,000 mortgage. If the property's value drops by six percent to $940,000, the owner would be left with negative equity of $10,000, meaning they owe more than the home is worth.

This scenario is alarming for many young Australians who entered the market hoping to build wealth. Opposition leader Angus Taylor criticized the government's budget proposals for housing, stating that these changes do not level the playing field for young Australians wanting to own a home. He acknowledged short-term fluctuations in the housing market but stressed the need for medium and long-term policy settings.

Experts advise those feeling the pinch not to panic and, if possible, avoid selling their homes in the current market. Keen suggested holding on if there is any way to do so, implying that market conditions may improve over time. The advice is based on the belief that real estate markets are cyclical and that prices may recover eventually.

However, for first home buyers who have stretched their finances, the wait might be difficult. The combination of rising interest rates and falling property values has made it challenging for many to meet mortgage payments. Some analysts predict further declines before the market stabilizes. The government's role in supporting affordable housing is under scrutiny, with calls for more targeted assistance for first home buyers.

Meanwhile, economists warn that the negative equity situation could lead to increased defaults if economic conditions worsen. The broader economic impact includes reduced consumer spending and slower economic growth as housing wealth declines. Despite the gloom, the market may find a bottom if interest rates stabilize and buyer confidence returns. For now, the message for homeowners is to stay calm and avoid hasty decisions.

The housing market's future remains uncertain, but long-term investors typically weather such downturns. The key is to maintain employment and manage debt carefully. As the market adjusts, opportunities may arise for cash buyers and those with strong financial positions. The current crisis highlights the risks of high leverage in volatile markets and the importance of financial buffers.

Policymakers are urged to consider measures that prevent similar situations in the future. The housing downturn serves as a cautionary tale for prospective buyers about the perils of overextending in a market that can turn quickly. Experts continue to monitor the situation and advise seeking professional financial advice before making any major decisions.

In summary, the housing market is experiencing a correction that has left many first home buyers in a precarious position, but with time and prudent financial management, recovery is possible





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