Housing Minister Clare O'Neil Struggles to Answer Simple Question on House Prices

Housing Minister Clare O'Neil faced a heated interview on Sunrise where she could not clearly state whether she wants house prices to go up or down, leading to an awkward exchange. She called for sustainable growth amid declining property values and policy changes.

Housing Minister Clare O'Neil found herself cornered during a live television interview on Wednesday morning as she repeatedly dodged a straightforward question about the government's desired direction for house prices .

The exchange occurred on Channel 7's Sunrise program, where host Natalie Barr pressed the minister on whether the government wanted property values to rise or fall amid a softening market. O'Neil initially deflected, stating that the government's policies were not aimed at reducing prices, but she struggled to provide a clear stance when asked directly if she wanted prices to go up.

The minister eventually settled on calling for sustainable growth, rejecting the notion of a 400 percent increase over the past two decades but failing to specify a target range. This awkward moment highlights the broader tension within the Labor government as it attempts to balance housing affordability reforms with the political risks of depressing asset values that underpin household wealth.

The interview comes at a sensitive time for the property market, with new data from property analytics firm Cotality showing continued declines in Sydney and Melbourne dwelling values. Sydney values fell by 0.9 percent in May, contributing to a 2.1 percent drop over the previous three months, while Melbourne experienced similar softness.

The downturn is attributed to a combination of factors, including the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to lift the cash rate to 4.35 percent, which has cooled borrowing capacity, and the government's proposed tax changes affecting negative gearing and capital gains tax. Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced these reforms in the recent budget, aiming to redirect investment away from established properties and toward new housing supply.

However, critics argue that such policies could further destabilize the market without addressing the root causes of unaffordability, such as limited land release and construction bottlenecks. O'Neil's refusal to give a firm answer reflects the political delicacy of the housing debate. On one hand, rising house prices benefit existing homeowners and reinforce consumer confidence, but they also widen the gap between property owners and renters, exacerbating inequality.

The government's agenda includes boosting social housing and helping first-home buyers, yet the minister's vague language suggests an unwillingness to alienate any voter segment. As auction clearance rates continue to soften, the pressure on the government to articulate a clear housing strategy will only intensify. The coming months will test whether the Albanese administration can navigate these competing demands without further eroding public confidence in its economic management





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