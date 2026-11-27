A three-bedroom Bondi apartment sold at auction for $3.4 million, while a neighbouring two-bedroom unit fetched $1,633,000 and a one-bedroom home sold for $1,065,000, with agents citing property differences.

A Bondi apartment at 2/6 Edward Street sold at auction for $3.4 million last week, more than twice the price of a neighbouring unit that sold a day earlier for $1,633,000.

A third apartment between the two sold the week before for $1,065,000. The three sales, all in the same boutique block of four units, highlight how neighbouring properties can vary dramatically in value based on their features. The top sale was handled by TRG selling agent Zac Rabin, who advised his vendor to bring the scheduled auction forward due to keen interest from three parties.

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Bondi apartment sells above reserve price

Rabin said the property sold well above reserve to an upsizer looking for a Sydney bolthole, but he declined to reveal the reserve. The guide was $3 million. Records show the home last sold in 2016 for $2.35 million, and the vendor is upgrading his property in Bondi. The $3.4 million home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and occupies a whole floor in its boutique block of four units.

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It comes with private lift access direct to the apartment from the basement car park, a marble kitchen with a stone island and timber floors. Set in an older-style building, the home has been updated recently, with scope to update further. Rabin said some work was done to prepare the property for market, including showing buyers through pre-market to give feedback on price and presentation.

The two-bedroom home that sold for $1,633,000 has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a secure car park. It had been neatly renovated but had room for future updates. LJ Hooker selling agents Dan Maloney and Hamish McMaster handled the sale. McMaster said potential buyers included investors, young couples and first home buyers.

Investors purchase neighbouring Bondi unit

It was sold by investors to an investor who lives locally. The guide was $1.5 million and he also declined to reveal the reserve. Records show it last traded for $760,000 in 2011. As for the $1,065,000 purchase, that home has one bedroom plus a sunroom or study, one bathroom and a lock-up garage.

McMaster said it had two or three registered bidders at auction and the vendor was an investor. McMaster thought his two sales were quite different properties. Two-bedroom apartments are more sought-after by a wider pool including owner-occupiers, downsizers and investors, while one-bedrooms tend to cater to singles or younger couples, he said. There is still plenty of buyers out there looking but they are being a little bit calculated in their decisions, he said.

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Speaking broadly about the market, Rabin said most vendors are aware of market conditions. However, just like in all markets, some vendors will always believe their property is worth more than their neighbours regardless of comparable sales, he said. Cooley auctioneer Damien Cooley said the auction for the $3.4 million home was very competitive. It was a standout result, he said.

Auctioneer advises checking comparable sales

Two buyers really were active in the bidding and those two buyers bid quite confidently against each other. Cooley said the $3.4 million home sold above its reserve price and the $1,633,000 home sold below its reserve. He also auctioned the $1,633,000 home, between three registered bidders. Cooley said comparable sales are the best guide for the value of any property, and owners interested in understanding the value of their home should keep an eye on nearby sales.

But variation is not unusual among neighbouring properties with different features, including views and the size of the property. Generally it relates to the accommodation, the land that the property sits on, the building that you are buying in, he said. Views make a big difference, how pleasant the view is, is it a lovely leafy outlook, is it an ocean view, is it a suburban view.