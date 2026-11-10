Book The Digger's Diary solves mystery of bullet-pierced WWI diary of Claude Nuttall

Researcher Colin Reid has published The Digger's Diary, telling how a bullet-pierced diary found on a rubbish tip led him to the story of Melbourne soldier Claude Nuttall, killed in France in 1918.

A new book has solved the mystery of an Australian World War I soldier's diary that was found on a rubbish tip, pierced by a bullet and stained with blood.

The Digger's Diary by researcher Colin Reid was launched at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance on November 12. The diary belonged to Claude Nuttall, a 23-year-old soldier from Cheltenham in Melbourne's south-east. He was killed in action in 1918 on a Somme Valley battlefield in northern France. In 1996, Reid was curator and manager of Dudley Museum in the West Midlands, central England, when it asked locals to contribute relics of soldiers and home-front life for a World War I exhibition.

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A local man, Alan Southall, showed Reid a WWI pocket diary he had found as a boy on a rubbish tip in 1965. Reid initially thought the diary did not suit the exhibition because Nuttall was Australian. But he learned that Nuttall's wife, Violet, whom the soldier had married months before he died, was from a town in the region. The diary went on display, and the love story captured the public's imagination.

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Book Launches at Shrine of Remembrance

Nuttall's diary entries ended abruptly in August 1918, with no explanation. The diary was pierced by a bullet and had blood on it. Reid was intrigued by what happened to Nuttall. I think it was a case of, this was a mystery to be solved, he said.

A mysterious piece of paper fluttered out of the diary. It was a newspaper classifieds notice containing a poem which read: It is sweet to be remembered, And this my wish will show, We will hold you still in memory, While the years they come and go. The eerie floating-out of the article reinforced for Reid his feeling of being fated to tell Nuttall's story.

It was as if Claude was up there in the universe, was directing my steps, Reid recalls. Reid found that in 1916, King George V had presented Nuttall with the Military Medal for risking his life to help rescue two wounded men close to enemy lines near Armentieres, on the France-Belgium border. Reid said there were amazing moments of serendipity that kept his decade-long research going whenever he hit a dead end.

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After the initial WWI exhibition closed, he gave the diary back, realising years later when he went to relook at it that Southall had moved house. Reid knocked on doors to find Southall's new address and had almost given up when his wife persisted with one more street and found someone who knew him. At another time, Reid wrote to 28 people with the surname Nuttall in Victoria.

Jessie Brent, a woman unrelated to Claude, responded and offered, on Reid's behalf, to put a notice in a Melbourne newspaper seeking Nuttall's relatives. The wife of Nuttall's nephew, Arthur Thomas, saw the notice. The family subsequently travelled to WWI battlefields and Nuttall's grave in Harbonnieres near Amiens. Reid eventually discovered that the newspaper fragment that had dropped out of the diary was a memorial notice published in The Age on February 12, 1918.

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It commemorated 15-year-old Lucy Battle. Reid found no evidence that Nuttall knew her. But in May 1918, Nuttall wrote in his diary that his mother had sent him the newspaper. Reid's theory is that the poem's sentiment struck a chord with Nuttall, so he kept it.

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Nuttall spent two years in often terrible conditions, under fire, watching mates die. He was once shot in the thigh. He's thinking, I might not survive this. I just want to be remembered in some way, Reid says.

If that was Nuttall's wish, Reid feels he has fulfilled it with The Digger's Diary. I have a great sense that the task is finally done, Reid said, referring to the book, the culmination of a quest that began in Dudley. In 2018, as a surprise, Reid organised for an Anglican priest to hand Nuttall's diary to his family at a church in Cheltenham where Claude once worshipped. Nuttall's nephew Arthur Thomas, now 85, said: It was very emotional.

Thomas says while the diary has no intrinsic value, it's priceless to a lot of people now. Asked what he thinks of Reid's new book, Thomas said: I think it's incredible. I find it very moving. It presents both Colin's drive to find out about the detail of the diary and then there's the diary itself.

Diary Fulfills Soldiers Final Wish

So it's two stories in one. He wants the diary to eventually go to either the Australian War Memorial in Canberra or Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance.