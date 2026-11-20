A retired Japanese-language teacher's two-bedroom Artarmon apartment was transformed into a Japanese-style retreat by her chef son and is now on the market as she moves to a retirement home.

A two-bedroom Artarmon apartment that was transformed into a Japanese-style retreat is now on the market, as its owner prepares to move to a retirement home.

Retired Japanese-language teacher Tsui-Ming Shea bought the no-frills unit in 2023 and had not planned to renovate. Her three children then came to her with a proposal. We wanted to thank her for looking after us for all these years by transforming the apartment into a Japanese-style home, says her son, Tin Jung Shea. The makeover was completed in 2024 and is an ode to Japanese living.

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It includes a traditional sunken entrance, a Zen balcony garden and an onsen-style bathroom with a deep soaking tub. Tsui-Ming, who has Hong Kong heritage, fell in love with Japan in her early 20s. She and her former husband moved there and started a family. When they relocated to Sydney in the 1990s, Tsui-Ming began teaching high-school Japanese.

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Mum kept a lot of Japanese culture in our lifestyle, Tin Jung says. I remember bringing onigiri to school for lunch, before onigiri was popular in Australia. Those lunchbox treats were a taste of things to come. When Tin Jung graduated from school, he decided to establish a Japanese restaurant in Sydney.

Today he co-owns six buzzy venues, including Nomidokoro Indigo in Darlinghurst and Ramen Auru in Crows Nest. His hospitality portfolio has allowed him to explore his other passion, interior design. He has been closely involved in the fitouts for his venues and took the lead on the apartment renovation. The two-bedder was an ideal makeover candidate.

Timber detailing creates restorative space

When Mum bought it, it was a bare shell, Tin Jung says. The walls were painted a sterile white, the composite floorboards were worn and the bathroom tiles were a dated beige and blue. What we all wanted was to create a restorative space for Mum, something that was akin to the culture she experienced in Japan, Tin Jung says. Key to the transformation was the introduction of timber detailing.

In Japan, they use a lot of local oak and pine, but our preference was to use an Australian timber, Tin Jung says. We ended up selecting blackbutt, which creates a lovely sense of warmth. Timber accents adorn the apartment walls, thick slabs of kitchen-safe camphor laurel top the kitchen benches, and floating floorboards have been laid throughout. The traditional Japanese sunken entryway, known as a genkan, is a place to remove shoes before stepping into the main living space.

A second sunken zone in the living room accommodates a sofa and television. In the bathroom, a fully tiled built-in bathtub and walk-in shower are enclosed by a glass screen, creating wet and dry zones.

Tatami mats and bamboo screening add sanctuary

Next door, in the main bedroom, tatami floor mats create a moment of sensory enjoyment before bed. The mats are made of woven dried straw, and the subtle aroma transports you instantly, Tin Jung says. Bamboo screening, raked pebbles and a small garden bed transformed the balcony into a private sanctuary. I wanted to show that we could improve even the smallest space, Tin Jung says.

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The renovation took six months and, according to Tin Jung, proceeded remarkably smoothly. We had a very clear idea of what we wanted and had great trades helping us, he says. What I have learnt from all the builds I have done is that being hands-on is critical, Tin Jung says. Selecting the timber, buying the tiles, managing the trades.

Hands-on renovation ensures perfect result

Being part of the process ensured we got the right result. Selling agent Grace Lin of Ray White AY Realty Chatswood says she is amazed by the transformation. It really does feel like stepping into Japan when you walk through the door, she says. I have never sold a property like it.

Lin reckons the apartment would suit a first home buyer with an affinity for thoughtful design and an appreciation of Artarmon's conveniences. You are incredibly well-connected: the train station is a 10-minute walk, arterial roads are nearby and you are in a great school catchment zone, she says. Tsui-Ming says leaving her Japanese sanctuary will be difficult.

I did not know that my children had renovated the place like a Japanese home until I stepped through the door, so it came as a very exciting surprise for me, and I have loved living here, she says. Rather than risk burdening her children in her old age, she is moving to a retirement home. Not wanting to burden your children is very Japanese, she laughs.

She will miss spending time with her family in the apartment, immersed in a culture they love. The Japanese take turns getting in the bath; it gives you a sort of union among family members, she says. We have been doing that here, after dinner. It has been a beautiful way for us to share this home that I have been so lucky to live in.