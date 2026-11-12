Brothers Lachlan and Stefan Lamble Run Across Australia for Cancer Research

Lachlan and Stefan Lamble ran from Perth to Melbourne in 2024, raising money for cancer research after Lachlan's phone snoop saved Stefan's life. They are the first brothers to run across Australia.

Lachlan and Stefan Lamble are the first brothers to run across Australia. They set off from Perth on February 11, 2024, aiming to run 44 kilometres every day.

After 10 days and 500 kilometres to go, Stefan developed a stress fracture. The brothers walked together for 10 hours a day to finish. In 2024, Lachlan was studying to become a physiotherapist when their grandmother died of cancer. He said to Stefan, Why do not we raise a heap of money for cancer research by running across Australia and documenting it online?

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They trained every day for five months, including a punishing stretch in Thailand. They also did a lot of walking because neither had a background in long-distance running. Stefan did not want to go back to his finance job, so the success of the project became everything. He left nothing in the tank, which was super-inspiring for Lachlan.

They imagined their grandma's hand in theirs, with an army of cancer patients behind them. They would tell each other, F---in' come on! People are relying on us. As a kid, Stefan was extremely shy and introverted, the opposite of what he is now.

Lachlan put it down to bullying in kindergarten, but Stefan also suffered tough love at home in Dingley Village, Melbourne. Their father made them do one-on-one AFL contests with no rules. Stefan trained so hard that he broke a metatarsal in his foot, a fracture that would come back to haunt them. In 2022, Stefan went through a relationship break-up.

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Stefan Faces Heartbreak And Injury

He had been with his girl for five years and thought he would be with her forever, but she broke up with him suddenly. He did not sleep or eat for two days.

Then the following Saturday, he snapped his ACL, MCL and meniscus in an AFL game and had to have surgery. The pain meds gave him severe gastritis. He fell into a massive depression and barely left his room for six weeks. One morning, Stefan rushed out of the house, leaving his phone on the couch.

Lachlan quickly grabbed it. Their faces can open each other phones. He found a video Stefan had made, saying he wanted to end it all. Stefan felt he did not have much to live for.

Lachlan bolted out of the house, barefoot, to look for him. When he found Stefan around the block, he gave him a big cuddle and said, Stef, I f---in' love you so much. It is you and me against the world. They came straight home and booked Stefan in for 10 sessions with a psychologist.

Brothers Commit To Mental Toughness Program

They began a 75-day mental toughness and discipline program and decided to record their progress on social media to keep themselves accountable. They ended up with about 14,000 followers. According to Mum, Stefan bawled his eyes out when Lachlan was born because he wanted a baby sister. He was also a bit jealous.

Stefan says he is so glad now that he has a brother. Dad had high expectations of them, especially on the footy field. If they performed well, he would buy them hot dogs and Gatorade. If they did not, they would hear all about it.

At training at home, he would have them stomping on each other feet, scratching and clawing to win. It felt like conditional love, but he is their biggest fan now. During a challenging period after a bad break-up, Lachlan pulled Stefan out of a hole and gave him hope. He realised in that moment that they had to pull the brotherhood together.

Up until then, they had not been that close. They went on morning walks together, Lachlan cooked for Stefan and drove him to the psychologist. That support shaped the next chapter of their lives together. Two years ago, when Lachlan suggested they run across Australia, Stefan was lying on the couch with his foot in a moon boot.

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Stefan said, You have got to be kidding! But Lachlan quitting his job, even though he had just received a great offer, gave Stefan the courage to quit his and commit to the project. They poured all their money into making it happen. Stefan was proud of Lachlan, the younger brother, for taking the initiative.

Extreme Heat And Injury Test Resolve

Incredibly, they were not prepared for the conditions they faced. It was the middle of summer. One day, when it was 46 degrees, their shoes melted on the bitumen. On day five, Lachlan left shin became inflamed.

By day eight, it was double the size of his right one. Suspecting a stress fracture, the doctor wanted him to go back to Perth for an MRI. Lachlan just replied, I will send you a photo when I get to St Kilda. Over the next week, they argued a lot because he was in so much pain and was being a bit Why me?

But he kept taking one more step forward. Each night, he would elevate his leg, ice it and get plenty of sleep. His hobble became a walk, and the walk became a shuffle. Soon they were able to do 30 kilometres a day.

His leg recovered and he stopped complaining. They were receiving so many calls and messages from people who had lost loved ones to cancer. They reminded themselves that they were choosing. The eye-opening thing about ultra-endurance running was seeing the man that Stefan was becoming because of the hard times and their growing reliance on each other.

Opposing Routines Test Brotherly Patience

Stefan is a perfectionist and his morning routine fully frustrates Lachlan. He wakes up, takes a cold shower, has coffee and breakfast before doing a round of Wim Hof breathing.

Then comes a 10-minute meditation before hanging from a pull-up bar to stretch his back and shoulders. Lachlan is like, Seriously, mate? He loves Stefan more than anyone in this world and would die for him, but no one frustrates him more. Lachlan has undiagnosed OCD.

Whenever he brushes his teeth, he has to jump up in the air, and the bristles of the toothbrush have to touch his mouth when he is at the highest point of the jump. If that does not happen, he believes something bad is going to happen to the family. His left foot always has to touch the cracks in the footpath before his right foot.

Another weird ritual is standing up against the wall and putting his hands in his mouth to tighten up his jaw. It creeps Stefan out.