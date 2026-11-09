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New Bahru Singapore

New Bahru, former Nan Chiau High School, becomes Singapore design hub with Make by Ginlee

HeadtopicsCompiled from 2 sources
New Bahru, former Nan Chiau High School, becomes Singapore design hub with Make by Ginlee
Make By Ginlee · Nan Chiau High School · Lo & Behold
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A former high school in Singapore's River Valley has been transformed into New Bahru, a creative community with boutiques, studios, cafes and the Make by Ginlee workshop. The project by Lo & Behold preserves the building's soul while updating its look and infrastructure.

A former high school in Singapore's River Valley neighbourhood has been reborn as New Bahru, a creative community that is now one of the city's coolest design hubs.

New Bahru Transforms Former High School

The project, by hospitality team Lo & Behold, has turned the former Nan Chiau High School into a destination for independent fashion, design and food. The school's modernist facade is painted in Wes Anderson blush pink and terracotta, and its former classrooms now house boutiques, studios and cafes. The school hall is used for exhibitions and events. At Make by Ginlee, visitors can try the Make Pleat bag experience, which costs S$70 (A$78) per person.

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How a former high school became this Asian city’s coolest design hub

Participants fold and tie fabric into a pleat-shaped corrugated cardboard mould, which is then steamed in a special oven in the wall. While waiting, they can browse the boutique's sculptural clothing and homewares, described as very atas (elegant) by locals. When the fabric is ready, they punch holes for straps and decorate it with 3D-printed bag charms made from offcut materials.

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The process feels like an art class at high school, which is fitting because the sleek studio was once a classroom at Nan Chiau High School. The transformation aims to keep a little of the building's soul while bringing the look and infrastructure up to date. In a city that regularly pulls down old buildings to maximise land use, New Bahru is a welcome surprise.

The classroom-sized spaces, stairs and corridors are a giveaway that it once had a different use, even though the studios and stores are sleekly contemporary. New Bahru is a must-visit for local independent fashion labels and offers a tiny insight into the world of independent Singapore style. Beyond workshops and boutiques, New Bahru is a good place to hang out. The ground floor has bars, cafes and food stores, including specialist coffee and an intimate, gorgeously designed Italian-focused cocktail bar.

Lo & Behold Brings Hospitality Innovation

Lo & Behold, the team behind the project, are also responsible for some of Singapore's most successful and innovative hospitality ventures. Their Coconut Club Singaporean restaurant has an outpost here too; go for the nasi lemak and stay for everything else on the menu. Exploring the corridors, visitors come across House of Joy, a pop-up featuring clothes by Dear Samfu, a local brand inspired by traditional Singaporean women's clothing.

There are racks of elegant, contemporary cheongsam, slip dresses and colourful samfu Good Addition Fuzzy Feelings dim sum bags crocheted by popular local radio presenter Juliana Yeow just for Lunar New Year. She makes crochet vegetables year round. The pop-up highlights local design talent and adds to the creative energy of the space. Back at Make, the mould is pulled out of the steam oven and cooled.

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When the cardboard is slowly pulled back, the pleats on the fabric of the bag are as sharp as can be. Participants then painstakingly thread cord and decide how to decorate it. It is harder than it looks, but fun. As a group, people bond over fashion choices and colour blends.

Making the bag is a slow, careful process that is as far away from the luxury malls and street market hustle Singapore is known for as you can get. But that is the point. In this enclave of independent designers and makers, small coffee shops, studios and galleries, appreciating how things are made, and making them with others, is all part of the experience. New Bahru is located at 46 & 58 Kim Yam Road, Singapore, and is open daily.

Visit Details and Writer Information

The Make Pleat bag experience at Make by Ginlee is S$70 (A$78) a person; see makestudio.sg. The Standard Hotel is located close to Orchard Road, a 10-minute drive from New Bahru, with rooms from S$300 a night; see hyatt.com/the-standard. Justine Costigan is a Melbourne-based travel and food writer with a soft spot for food markets, mountain villages and the kind of small-town piazza where everyone seems to know everyone.

She is just as happy tracking down Marseille's best street food as she is cycling through wine country or bathing under the stars. Follow her on Instagram @justcostigan.

SourcesCompiled from 2 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

Make By Ginlee Nan Chiau High School Lo & Behold Singapore Design Hub
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