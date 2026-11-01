Journey in Jewels, the first and only Faberge egg to permanently live at sea, is displayed aboard Regent Seven Seas Grandeur. The ship's godmother is Sarah Faberge, great-granddaughter of Peter Carl Faberge.

Journey in Jewels, the first and only Faberge egg to permanently live at sea, is displayed aboard Regent Seven Seas Grandeur. The contemporary egg sits in the ship's main reception area.

Faberge Egg Displayed on Luxury Ship

The ship's godmother is Sarah Faberge, great-granddaughter of Peter Carl Faberge. Sarah Faberge was on board for a voyage themed on the jewellery house. Peter Carl Faberge is best known for creating Faberge eggs in the style of genuine Easter eggs, using precious metals and gemstones. When we hear the word Faberge, chances are we think egg.

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The Russian jewellery house is renowned for the bejewelled ovoid creations that characterised the prolific gift-giving of the Romanov court. Those creations are now among the world's most-prized objets d'art. Journey in Jewels is not an Imperial egg but is unmistakably Faberge. The egg can unfurl to reveal a secondary bejewelled egg.

Graduated blue guilloche enamel, pearls, emeralds, tsavorites, sapphires, hand-carved mother-of-pearl clouds and opals reference the colours and moods of the sea rather than imperial Russia. A mechanical movement opens the outer shell to reveal its hidden surprise. By rotating a pearl-set helm at the base of the stand, seven enamelled blades open to reveal a second egg nestled inside.

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I stood in the main reception area of Regent Seven Seas Grandeur with some of my new cruise friends as we admired Journey in Jewels. It seems an unlikely place to encounter one. There was also a magician on board, who became one of my buddies. He is very skilled at making things disappear and reappear, so my mind went a bit.

I mentioned that the egg is probably worth millions. He replied that it looks pretty easy. We laughed, then riffed on how funny it would be if he suddenly produced the egg from his pocket during his evening show. The magician's face went a little white.

Then we noticed cameras pointed in our direction and realised whoever was directing them may not appreciate the joke. We dispersed rather quickly, probably looking far more suspicious than we intend. People think of the eggs, says Faberge historian Tim Adams during the voyage. But they represent only a tiny part of what Faberge produced.

The Wider World of Faberge Objects

At its peak, the House of Faberge employed about 500 craftsmen and created an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 objects. Alongside the famous eggs came clocks, fans, perfume bottles, cigarette cases, carved stone animals, flowers, desk accessories and jewellery. As Jennifer McFerrin-Bohner, director of the McFerrin Foundation and daughter of renowned collectors Art and Dorothy McFerrin, puts it during one of her onboard talks, Anything someone wanted to buy, he would create.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science in Texas provides a home to the McFerrin Collection. Built over decades, that collection spans more than 600 Faberge objects, from Imperial treasures to whimsical hardstone animals, fans, clocks and jewellery. The McFerrin Faberge Collection includes a number of the famous eggs. Perhaps the biggest surprise is Faberge's flower studies.

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Adams describes them as being as rare as the Imperial Easter eggs. To create them, Faberge maintained a greenhouse on the roof of his St Petersburg headquarters so craftsmen could study exotic blooms before recreating them in stone. As Adams puts it, Pictures just do not do these things justice. With Russia firmly on Australia's do not travel list, America's great Faberge collections have become the easiest way to understand the house outside its homeland.

Major Faberge Collections in America

Along with the Houston Museum of Natural Science, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond hosts one of the world's finest public Faberge collections, assembled by Lillian Thomas Pratt, an American lover of Russian art. Alongside several Imperial Easter eggs are exquisitely crafted everyday objects, including delicate cigarette cases. Adams notes that a single cigarette case could combine engraving, chasing, stone-setting and enamelling, the whole art of the goldsmith in one object.

Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens, a decorative arts and historic house museum in Washington, DC, explains why so much Faberge is found in the United States. Following the Russian Revolution, Soviet authorities sold many Imperial treasures overseas to raise foreign currency. Known in her lifetime as America's wealthiest woman, General Foods founder and philanthropist Marjorie Merriweather Post acquired many of them. Hillwood was her home, and she endowed the property, along with her collections, as a public institution.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York places Faberge within the wider story of European decorative arts. Here, it becomes clear that the eggs are simply the headline acts in a much larger story of innovation, artistry and technical mastery. A gold, enamel and diamond brooch created for the Nobel Brothers Company in the late 19th or early 20th century is among the pieces that illustrate that wider story.

Two Centuries of Craftsmanship

A vanity case from the early 20th century in silver, gold and pink guilloche enamel accented with diamonds is another example. The Kelch Rocaille egg is also part of the collections that help explain the house's range. In my own journey, I go from looking at a pretty egg and having a bit of a joke about it, to realising I am looking at the latest expression of nearly two centuries of craftsmanship.

It is no longer simply an exquisite object on display aboard a luxury ship, but a reminder that the House of Faberge has constantly evolved, finding new ways to celebrate artistry and innovation. Regent's Spotlight Voyages program offers a Spotlight on Wine with Mercante Wine Merchants, an eight-night cruise from Rome to Venice on Seven Seas Grandeur, home of Journey in Jewels. Departs July 11, 2027, from $10,230 a person.