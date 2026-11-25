Alan Shiell, the former South Australia cricketer turned journalist who broke the World Series Cricket story, has died from pneumonia in Adelaide at the age of 81. Adelaide Oval flags flew at half-mast and SA players wore black armbands in tribute.

Alan Shiell, the former South Australia cricketer turned journalist widely known as Shef, has died from pneumonia in Adelaide at the age of 81. Adelaide Oval's flags were at half-mast and South Australia's players wore black armbands on Tuesday, in gestures of respect for Shiell's contribution to sport and to journalism.

His death prompted widespread grief and reflection. In his early days, it appeared more likely that Shiell would make his biggest mark by scoring runs rather than writing about them. Slender but powerful, he was rated highly enough by teammates that they felt he was capable of playing Test cricket. Shiell made 202 for South Australia against the touring Englishmen at Adelaide Oval in 1965.

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Alan Shiell quits cricket career

He also made 81 against them in another tour game earlier that season, leaving the MCC team of 1965-66 wondering whether the 22-year-old would ever get out. Talent was not the issue when Shiell gave cricket away at the age of 24. In an era when professionalism was still more than a decade away, the dilemma was around committing to a real job and not missing large swathes of the working year to play the game.

He worked in the manner of the old school, writing with economy and dry wit, getting stories through copious phone calls and much pavement pounding. He enjoyed the smells and sounds of the newsroom, the cricket and footy press boxes, and the bar after, and occasionally during, play.

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Shiell breaks Ian Chappell captaincy news

It was in a pub, the Overway Hotel in Hindley Street, where Shiell found Ian Chappell in February 1971 to tell his former teammate he had been handed the job of Australian Test captain after the summary sacking of Bill Lawry. Shiell had called Chappell's employer, W.D. and H.O. Wills, to be told he had gone to lunch. From there, he called the pub he knew to be Chappell's favoured spot for a counter meal, and history was made.

Six years later, Shiell was a new father nervously contemplating the task of covering his first Ashes tour for News Limited, the group newspapers plus The Australian, when the bright young thing David Hookes, fresh off his Centenary Test heroics, confided a secret to die for over another pub lunch. Packer had signed a bunch of the world's best cricketers for a breakaway competition.

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It wasn't clear whether Hookes was tipping a story or simply conveying worries about his own future to a friend, but as was often the case with Shiell, it was possible for such conversations to be both. He was worried about his future and whether he'd be able to play Test cricket again, Shiell told me in 2017.

He would have been speaking to me as a friend too, chatting all about it knowing I wasn't going to write it the next day, but once it all broke he never had a go at me about it in England and was always comfortable about it there. Shiell always had a certain humility that occasionally led to underestimation of his own ability.

Fearing his rival's ACB contacts, he shared the story with Peter McFarline at The Age, meaning they would jointly break it to the world a month or so into the tour. From there, Shiell was swept up in a story that not only changed cricket forever, but also had a considerable relationship cost. One of his more sobering exchanges about the story was with Len Maddocks and Norm McMahon, the ACB representatives on the tour.

They didn't believe it and didn't want to believe it, but they soon had to believe it, he said. Things were never the same, on the tour or after it. Nothing underlined the human toll quite like the tear-stained resignation of Kim Hughes from the Test captaincy in Brisbane in November 1984, as his team was being hammered by the West Indies while being riven by old WSC wounds within.

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Shiell covers Kim Hughes resignation

Shiell was at the press conference where Hughes quit, and kept the resignation statement. The following year he covered the third and last of his Ashes tours, after 1977 and 1981. These trips had kept him away from covering the SANFL in Adelaide, where he was a reliable source of news from across the league while always maintaining his love of the Norwood Football Club and making many lasting friendships there.

He worked for The Advertiser into the early 1990s, also ghostwriting a spiky Hookes autobiography. He penned memorable words about the Adelaide Crows' stunning entry to the AFL with an 86-point hiding of Hawthorn at a heaving Football Park in 1991. A couple of years later, he was at Adelaide Oval to chronicle the West Indies' heart-stopping defeat of Allan Border's Australians by what he termed one measly run.

Alan Shiell advocates Adelaide Oval floodlights

He was also an unabashed advocate for Adelaide Oval to acquire floodlights, leading the grand old ground into the 21st century and a world-class redevelopment. He worked for The Age from 1994 to 2007 and also contributed to a selection of Adelaide-based publications, remaining a fixture at major sporting events and being unfailingly generous in his offers of advice, phone numbers and fellowship.

He wrote on the Tony Modra phenomenon in Adelaide, in 1997 penned a neat interview with Norm Smith medallist Andrew McLeod, and two years later led a hard-nosed investigative piece about the centre bounce disc on which Shaun Rehn wrecked his knee. The stairwell in the old Sir Donald Bradman stand was a favourite haunt for smoke breaks, while phrases like who took strike? or just a few pars were uttered often.

Much of Shiell's work is confined to the microfilm archives of our libraries or the digital resource of Newsbank, but some remains online. He was never happier than when he had the opportunity to sit down and talk through the sports he loved so much with the likes of the Chappell brothers, Ken KG Cunningham or, in footy, Norwood chums such as Neil Craig and Neil Balme.

In later years, Shiell struggled with ill health, battling cancer and the debilitating loss of power and mobility in the legs that had carried him through his innings of 202.