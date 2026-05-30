How a Trump-Connected Company Is Poised to Win $1 Billion in Balkans Energy Contracts

A Guardian investigation reveals that an obscure firm with ties to Donald Trump is set to secure major energy contracts in the Balkans to replace Russian gas with US supplies, raising questions about the blending of policy and personal enrichment.

A Guardian investigation reveals how an obscure company with ties to former President Donald Trump is on the verge of securing energy contracts worth over $1 billion in the Balkans .

The project aims to replace Russian fossil gas supplies with US-shipped gas in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a move described by a top Bosnian official as potentially the most important infrastructure project in the country's history. The company, AAFS, has no prior experience with projects of such scale but is represented by individuals with strong connections to Trump's political circle.

One representative is Washington lawyer Jesse Binnall, who has defended Trump and his son in political cases and was involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The other is Joe Flynn, brother of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who also participated in the campaign to discredit President Biden's victory.

The investigation, based on interviews with current and former Bosnian and US officials, leaked documents, and corporate filings, highlights how international relations and large economic projects are increasingly intertwined with political connections under a presidency that blurs the line between government policy and personal enrichment. A former senior US official in the region noted that having administration-connected people involved in big investments is a reality, albeit an unsavoury one given the current state of US politics.

The stakes extend beyond financial gain, as US intervention in the Balkans could undermine the 1995 peace deal it brokered to end a war that killed 100,000 people, mostly Muslim Bosniak civilians. AAFS's local presence in Sarajevo is minimal, registered at a graffitied backstreet address. Its local representative, Amer Bekan, claims the company will soon move to a large building with 100 employees.

Bekan, an entrepreneur with a failed political career, registered the Bosnian AAFS in 2021 and brought on American partners last year, propelling the company to prominence. The US parent company, also named AAFS, was registered in November and lists a Washington office in a tourist district, which is actually the premises of Binnall Law Group. The introduction between Bekan and the American partners remains unclear, with neither party disclosing how they connected.

The Guardian's attempt to visit the Sarajevo address resulted in a brief encounter with Bekan, who declined to elaborate. The investigation underscores the growing influence of political networks in global energy projects and the potential for conflicts of interest when foreign policy is used to benefit a president's allies and family





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Trump Balkans Energy Contracts Bosnia AAF S Jesse Binnall Michael Flynn US Foreign Policy Russian Gas 1995 Peace Deal

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