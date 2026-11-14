UTS gets $2 million from Jacinda Ardern's Matariki Fund to develop UTI vaccine

Australian researchers at UTS have received a $2 million grant from Jacinda Ardern's Matariki Fund to develop a vaccine against urinary tract infections, which disproportionately affect women and girls. The team will first focus on the Pacific region, where healthcare access is limited and disease burden is not well understood.

Australian researchers are one step closer to preventing and treating urinary tract infections (UTIs), thanks to a $2 million philanthropic grant administered by former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) announced on Friday that its researchers received the grant from Ardern's Matariki Fund to advance vaccine development. The fund was established by Ardern with money from American philanthropist Melinda French Gates. UTIs are a debilitating condition that affects millions worldwide and disproportionately affects women and girls.

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Pacific Community Targeted for Vaccine Development

One in two women and 20 per cent of men will experience a UTI in their lifetime, with one in four women going on to experience a recurrent infection that can sometimes last for decades. The team will first focus their efforts on the Pacific community, where access to proper healthcare can be limited and little is known about the disease burden. Professor Iain Duggin, director of the Australian Institute for Microbiology and Infection at UTS, is leading the project.

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He is hopeful the vaccine will help combat chronic occurrences of infections in particular, and overcome growing antimicrobial resistance. What we want to do is develop a vaccine that works really effectively for women and girls in the Pacific region, Duggin said. And then if that works, move it globally to offer it to patients who are susceptible to UTI.

At the same time, we'll be investigating burden of disease in the Pacific region and starting to understand what we need to do to effectively implement a vaccine when it becomes available, he said. This enables us to be more targeted and agile in our response to infections as they evolve, and we believe it can result in a more effective vaccine than anything currently available, Duggin said. Jemimah Ashleigh, 41, has struggled with UTIs since childhood.

Patient Experiences Urinary Tract Infection Pain

She told her parents she felt fubbly to describe the discomfort she experienced when aged five. I have been on almost lifelong medication to manage UTIs, and that's consisted of over 1000 pills a year to keep this under control, she said. For Ashleigh, her UTIs are accompanied by pain urinating as well as fever, chills and sometimes vomiting. That means that for 24 hours you're not leaving your bathroom, let alone your home, she said.

It's debilitating and your life entirely stops, she said. In 2024, Ashleigh got an embedded UTI, where bacteria can burrow into the walls of the bladder, evading standard antibiotic treatment. This led to a kidney infection and hospitalisation. But it was also the impetus for publicly sharing her experiences on social media.

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I felt like women should not be shamed for their medical conditions. I know that this is an iffy subject, but I also don't mind if I'm, she said. As soon as I would say I've got a UTI, I'm not well, I'd hear other women's experiences and how alone and isolated they felt, she said.

Expert Highlights Vaccine Promise and Diagnostic Challenges

Malcolm Starkey, head of the University of Sydney's Urinary Tract Health Research Program, says the vaccine shows real promise but points out UTIs can be complex to diagnose and treat. He says research, funding and therefore understanding has lagged due to the infection being one that primarily affects women. But bacteria can be tricky and hide inside the walls of the bladder, sometimes returning a negative result even if a patient has clear symptoms of a UTI.

This also means antibiotics and vaccines can have trouble finding bacteria. While it's often thought urine is sterile, researchers like Starkey are discovering that our urine has its own microbiome, which might leave clues as to how chronic UTIs occur. One theory is that disruptions to this microbiome can present an opportunity for harmful bacteria to invade and cause infection, says Starkey. Another is that chronic UTIs leave signatures on the body.

These are long-term inflammatory responses without bacteria present, causing the debilitating symptoms patients report. Ultimately, Starkey says vaccine development is one part of a broader strategy that should include government funding, education for health professionals, and community and clinical trials.