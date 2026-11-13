Fashion editor reveals grief shopping helped her cope with miscarriage and family loss

A fashion editor describes how buying clothes, from a yellow Aje dress to a Leset coat, helped her endure miscarriage, infertility and bereavement, as experts explain the psychology of grief shopping.

A fashion editor has described how shopping for clothes helped her cope with miscarriage, infertility and the deaths of family members. She says retail therapy became a way to distract herself from grief.

Psychotherapist Noel Bell says increased shopping can be distracting behaviour that eases or numbs difficult feelings. In February 2021, during COVID, she sat on her sofa waiting for her local hospital to call. She was waiting to confirm surgery to remove her barely formed 13-week baby from her uterus. A few weeks earlier, after years of infertility and while on the IVF waiting list, she had conceived.

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Waiting for Surgery to Remove Baby

The joy was short-lived. An early scan showed an abnormal measurement of fetal nuchal fluid, the layer of fluid behind the baby neck. She was sent to hospital. After more scans, staff took the couple into the side room no one wants to visit.

They were told their baby boy had a major heart defect incompatible with life. What followed was limbo while they waited to learn when and where surgery could take place. Their nearest hospital does not usually offer it past 12 weeks. She binge-watched shows and shopped.

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She ordered an Aje dress: a sunshine-yellow summer dress with cut-out detailing. Its frivolity felt as far from reality as she could get, and the short-lived dopamine hit was what she needed. She also ordered yellow gingham Tevas shoes to match. The purchases arrived a few days after her surgery.

They were not enough to fill the emptiness, but they provided a welcome distraction. She imagined wearing them to happier occasions once she had pulled her life back together. This was not the first time she had turned to retail therapy to cope with grief. She can attribute several outfits in her wardrobe to each loss.

Outfits Attributed to Each Loss

A brown suede skirt and grey jumper came from the Zara Boxing Day sale on the day her paternal grandmother died in December 2015. It was a splurge on an entry-level job, but she loved that outfit. A pink Raey set, a floaty cami top and tailored wide-leg trousers, came from the now-defunct retailer Matches after an early miscarriage from a second round of IVF in 2024. Her first round resulted in her daughter being born in 2022.

More recently, after losing her maternal grandmother, the matriarch of the family, she ordered a fabulous and frivolous coat. It was a mauve and pink iridescent car coat from Leset, with matching pink trousers and a basic white T-shirt to justify the purchase. She calls it uplifting fashion at its best. As she hit buy, sitting on her grandmother dedicated spot on the sofa in her France apartment, she thought this was exactly what her grandmother would have wanted.

Her grandmother was a formidable woman in her 90s who still insisted on matching her jewellery to her outfit and her bag to her shoes, even though she never left the flat. Waiting for the shipping confirmation email was a far better distraction than the eulogy she had to write. People cope with loss in different ways. Some indulge in food and drink, or socialise more.

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For this writer it was shopping, which is not uncommon. Bell says coping with personal loss can be very challenging, and shopping offers the prospect of anticipatory pleasure. He says it is not just the purchase but all the browsing in the build-up that is part of the emotional pay-off. The mood-boosting effect of shopping is nothing new.

Defining Grief Shopping Behavior

Journalist Mary T. Schmich first used the term retail therapy in the Chicago Tribune in December 1986. It has been widely used since to explain the dopamine hit from swiping a credit card or tapping a phone at checkout. A less widely known term is grief shopping. Bell defines it as an emotional coping behaviour in which the shopper is caught in a cycle of increasing compulsiveness after a significant loss.

The activity seeks to relieve pain and regain a sense of personal power. Although she has always loved shopping, which is par for the course as a fashion editor, she would not call herself impulsive. She likes to browse and leave items in open tabs for weeks before deciding whether to buy. She is not the only one to turn to fashion as an antidote to loss.

Celine Dion fashion renaissance happened after her husband of 22 years and her brother died of cancer just two days apart in 2016. That spring she hired Law Roach, more recently Zendaya stylist, and together they revealed a bolder, brighter fashion persona. In 2022 Dion came back fighting in Alaia after a debilitating stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. Her couture outfits during her recent Paris residency were show-stealing, thanks to Schiaparelli, Dior and Givenchy.

Those outfits made Dion feel fabulous. More than anything, the clothes represented a moment and an emotion. The writer says hers did too. She has not kept all of them, not because they bring back bad memories but because they served their purpose and she was ready to let them go.

They made her feel great when she needed it most, and she says that is what fashion is all about.