Daniel Bloomfield, a former engineer, and his electrician son Isaac won a NASA lunar-wheel competition in Houston in July, beating international aerospace teams with a backyard invention. Their trip was the pair's first overseas travel and followed years of family caregiving.

Daniel Bloomfield, 47, a former engineer, and his son Isaac, 20, an electrician, travelled to Houston, Texas, in July for a NASA lunar-wheel competition. Their backyard invention outperformed designs by international aerospace teams.

They won the competition, worth $220,000. The event was the Rock and Roll Challenge at NASA's research centre in Houston, Texas. The win came after Dan's lunar-wheel solution was shortlisted from a longlist of 96 entries to five finalists. He had entered the NASA competition in August last year.

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Dan Bloomfield's Life as Carer

Testing took place at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston. Isaac said the whole family jokes about Dad being a massive nerd. Dan loved his engineering work before he quit to become a full-time carer for his older sons Zeb and Dustyyn, who were born with degenerative disorder MECP2 syndrome. Throughout Isaac's childhood, his brothers needed constant care and were often very sick.

Because of their seizures, Dan could not leave the house, even for a short time. The family did not travel much because holidays were too stressful. At high school, Isaac did not ask his parents to drive him to parties because he knew they were busy caring. Dan spent a lot of time in hospital with Zeb, who died two years ago at 20.

Dan was so upset, even though he knew it was coming. After the 2009 bushfires, when Isaac was about three, the family left Kinglake and moved to Chum Creek in eastern Victoria. Dad had just finished building a log-cabin cubby for Isaac when it burnt down with their house. As a child, you think you are not getting enough attention; of course, Isaac understands now.

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Somehow, Dan still found time to tinker with engines and fix up bikes when Isaac's friends came over. He would take a part off one and put it on another, so everyone had something to ride. Isaac has never seen him take anything anywhere to get it fixed; he will just do it himself. When Dan told Isaac he had entered the NASA competition, Isaac was confident.

Backyard Invention Wins NASA Challenge

Dan had prototypes everywhere and was constantly testing on the driveway. When Dan made the shortlist, Isaac thought it was awesome. It was their first overseas trip, too. Isaac was happy it was just him and Dad.

To have NASA engineers say This is actually really good was very cool. During their presentation, Dan had an answer for every question the engineers put to him, showing he had really thought about it, researched and tested his invention. Isaac said he is proud to be his son. During testing, the only thing that worried them was the sand test, driving the prototype over low-traction simulated lunar gravel.

They ended up being best at it. It felt surreal to win. They had just flown in and were jet-lagged, and felt unprepared compared to the other teams, all these smart people. After the win, they were allowed to drive big, $1.2 million rovers.

Everyone said you cannot break these things, but Dad always wants to test limits, burn something out or blow something off. He blew out an expensive rover's tyre in a crater; it was pretty funny. Isaac and Dan think and feel the same: they both get excited about cool ideas. Isaac would really like to move in Dad's engineering direction.

To be able to work with him would be amazing. In a couple of years, Mum will probably be calling Isaac a nerd, too, because everything Dad thinks up is so cool that Isaac goes back to feeling like a little kid around him. He just thinks: I want to make that. Dan said that as Isaac grew up, he became his tinkering sidekick.

He could draw amazing cars; Dan still has a few on his shed wall. He could make full, working, independent suspension and engines from Lego Technic. Isaac always interacted really nicely with Zeb. Zeb was often sick and the family had not had a holiday in years.

Isaac Bloomfield's Early Mechanical Interest

It is hard to know how Isaac processed his death; they were all going through so much. Isaac and Dan were lucky in that Dan stayed home after the fires, even though he had to balance the needs of all the kids. Dan had had a dream job designing environment monitoring instruments, but they did not know how they were going to survive after the bushfires and the move to Chum Creek. Over the years, Isaac pulled motorbikes apart.

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His friends loved riding them. They would break a chain, then snap something on the engine. They would pop a tyre and keep riding until they shredded everything. He is now rebuilding a car engine; no one has taught him how to do it.

He will move beyond Dan's skill set soon. Isaac developed a reputation as a trouble-maker at Chum Creek Primary School: he could just snap. He was smart and loved reading, and got a scholarship for Billanook College in Mooroolbark, but academic work bored him to pieces. So they pulled him out of school to work for a friend, an electrician who is smart like Isaac.

Being an electrician works really well for him; he is thinking while doing physical things. Now, Isaac is mellow as, a really nice person. Dan and Isaac think in similar ways and Dan runs ideas past him. The idea that springs and pivots would fail on the razor-sharp lunar gravel was obvious to Isaac.

Dan used a cushioning technique instead. When NASA shortlisted Dan's lunar-wheel solution, Isaac was keen to join him for finalist testing. So Dan said: Right, if you pay for your plane ticket, I will pay for everything else. It was their first time overseas.

Everything was a first: the travelling, the food, the driving on the wrong side. It felt great sharing the experience with him. Dan was impressed at how comfortable Isaac was, talking with NASA scientists and engineers. He was friendly with everyone and helped Dan relax; Dan was so proud of him.

When they won the competition on August 1, Isaac was rapt. Because of the prize-money, he decided he did not have to pay for his plane ticket any more. Isaac is fun to hang around with. Dan hopes he moves into engineering; they could go into business together.

They have always had a great time riding; Dan is looking forward to going to motorbike conventions together. But Maggie, Isaac's mum, is like: You do not want Isaac with a motorbike licence. He is overconfident and reckless; he will go flying off the road. He goes out in his car late at night a lot.

Dan could not say where he goes because he tries not to know. The engine and gear-box sometimes blow up and come home on a trailer. Isaac keeps fixing them, but his car has been broken for a few months now, and it is so relaxing. It is hard, sometimes, to balance friendship with parenting.

Isaac sometimes does stupid things and Dan is like, but the family's pride in his achievements is clear.