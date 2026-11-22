Fringing, the most versatile aspect of 1920s fashion, has been given a 2026 makeover and is appearing in collections from Viktoria & Woods and other brands. Stylists advise wearing it with restraint and choosing lighter pieces such as fringed sarongs, silk scarves and clutch bags.

Fringing, the most versatile aspect of 1920s fashion, has been given a 2026 makeover and is winning over the fashion world. The trend draws on an era notorious for Prohibition, the post-World War I economic boom and flapper fashion.

As AI proliferates and the generally anarchic nature of the world continues, it is no wonder fashion keeps reaching back into its own archive to provide joy when it feels in short supply. Enter fringing, now reworked for contemporary wardrobes. Viktoria & Woods founder and creative director Margie Woods says she was influenced by the roaring twenties and a little opera-inspired glamour to include fringing in her current collection.

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Modern Refinement Of Fringe Trend

Fringing felt like a natural way to reference that era while keeping the look modern and understated, she says. Rather than feeling overly decorative, today's fringing is more refined and considered, adding movement, texture and a subtle sense of drama, Woods says. She says fringing works best in a garment when it is unexpected, and not top-to-toe. A little movement through a hem-line or a considered fringe detail can completely transform an otherwise simple silhouette, she says.

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The advice points to restraint, even if a full Daisy Buchanan outfit might appeal for the office. Annie Carroll, co-founder of fashion and styling platform Homeroom, says the fringing trend feels like a rebuke to the restrained, quiet luxury of years past. She links it to a general shift towards more playfulness in design. Fringing in particular has been helped along by influential designers like Matthieu Blazy for Chanel, Louise Trotter for Bottega Veneta, and Conner Ives, she says.

According to Carroll, the best way to wear the trend this summer is a fringed sarong, silk scarf or clutch bag. Those options are also lighter-touch ways to play with the trend, and are gloriously festive, she says. Brands she favours include Solaqua, Posse and Friends with Frank, while Camilla and Marc's fringed skirt, set to land in-store soon, is event-ready. Woods has the final, optimistic word.

Future Evolution Of Fringe Fashion

Fringing will continue to evolve rather than disappear, she says. We will also see it added to outerwear and as trims across categories such as pants and blazers. It won't go away over the next few seasons, instead it will just show up in new forms, she says. The trend's staying power suggests the twenties revival still has room to run.

The article was written by Melissa Singer, Associate Editor of Sunday Life magazine and previously national fashion editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.