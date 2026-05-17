How Australians feel like they're being 'ripped off' at the supermarket checkout

A Finder survey showed that a majority of Australians felt like they were being 'ripped off' at the major supermarkets considering high costs and profits for supermarket chains compared to the basics people were cutting back on.

A Finder survey found that a majority of Australians feel like they are being "ripped off" at the major supermarkets. Sarah Megginson stated that there is growing distrust among consumers and Aussie feel like they're being ripped off at the supermarket checkout.

Costco is also facing similar criticism due to high prices. According to the survey, groceries are one of the most stressful expenses for many Australians, followed by rent and mortgage repayments, petrol and energy bills. Comparing unit prices can be a gamechanger when it comes to saving on your grocery shop. You can control where and how you shop, by switching between retailers, buying home brands, shopping the half-price specials strategically and buying in bulk.

Parents spend more on groceries per week, compared to households without children. The average Australian household reported spending $207 a week on groceries in April 2026, which had increased from $189 in April 2024





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Supermarket Ripe-Off Groceries Distrust Average Australian Household Personal Finances Grocery Prices

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