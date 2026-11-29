The longest-running UN climate talks ended without a deal after 130 countries refused to accept a pact that omitted any reference to fossil fuels, with Saudi Arabia and Russia blamed for the impasse.

The longest-running UN climate talks collapse d in Antalya, Turkey, after nearly 24 hours of overtime, when a coalition of about 130 countries refused to accept a draft pact that had been stripped of all references to fossil fuels.

The failure marked the first time COP talks foundered specifically on the refusal to recognise fossil fuels as the main driver of climate change. The immediate cause was simple. Owing to the intransigence of a small number of countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the words fossil fuels and any reference to the need to transition away from them had been excised from draft texts of the prematurely named Antalya pact.

Also read COP31 ends in Antalya with no deal as Australia loses hosting bid to Turkey

Progressive Coalition Rejects Fossil Fuel Text

That was more than the progressive coalition of 130 countries could stand. We will not endorse a decision that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the main driver of climate change, said Ireland's climate minister, Darragh O'Brien. We will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuel. As the final plenary ticked on, close to 40 countries said they also would not accept it.

This is not the time to make half-hearted decisions, said Ana Aguilar, chief negotiator of Panama. This is not a failure of multilateralism. What we cannot accept is that we are asked to drop our stance, because the atmosphere does not negotiate, the planet does not negotiate. The drama peaked just after 6pm last Saturday as the sun set over Turkey.

UK energy minister Miatta Fahnbulleh strode out of her delegation office accompanied by key advisers, and other heads of delegation joined the procession. Ireland's O'Brien and EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra marched to the joint presidencies' offices. About 30 ministers and officials, including the chair of the least developed countries and representatives of Latin American nations, Pacific islands and some African states, presented themselves to the Australian and Turkish hosts.

Almost the whole world was there, one Pacific island delegate said. The meeting lasted only about 10 minutes for the EU, with O'Brien brushing back past UN guards shortly after. Within hours, the talks had broken down beyond repair. Murat Kurum, the Turkish president of COP31, had control of the gavel.

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When UN climate chief Simon Stiell moved to intervene, Kurum curtly told him to sit down. One of Stiell's assistants half-rose and moved towards the gavel, as if fearing Kurum would bring it down anyway. Eventually Kurum conceded defeat. Some countries fixated on a word or phrase and, frankly, brought other issues unrelated to climate change into these discussions, unfortunately preventing the process from moving forward, Kurum said bitterly.

We did everything we could. The decision rests with 196 countries.

Therefore, we will respect their decision. Bill Hare, chief executive of the Climate Analytics thinktank and a COP veteran, called the outcome not a failure but a much-needed turning point after so many anaemic outcomes. He described it as a successful defence of integrity against a coordinated attack by a few countries implacably opposed to action on climate change. But the reception was complex and mixed.

Developing Nations Accuse EU of Hypocrisy

Though many welcomed the EU's stand on fossil fuels, the bloc also faced charges of hypocrisy for continuing to approve oil and gas developments at home and for its stance on finance. Developing countries accused the EU of obstructing efforts to flesh out a commitment made last year to triple the finance they receive to help them adapt to extreme weather, and of bringing too little climate finance to meet the poor world's needs.

Let's be honest about the EU's role, said Harjeet Singh, global convener of the Fill the Fund campaign. It came to Antalya with empty pockets: no new money for adaptation, the adaptation fund or the loss and damage fund. Behind closed doors, it blocked a meaningful just transition mechanism. It talks about phasing out fossil fuels while still expanding fossil fuel infrastructure at home.

Rejecting a text over missing fossil fuel language and carbon capture greenwashing is right. Doing it while refusing to pay for the transition is hypocrisy. You can't demand ambition from developing countries and refuse to fund it. For the developing world, labouring under a debt burden made crippling by the Covid pandemic, inflation and interest rate rises, the outcome compounded existing frustrations.

Many arrived in Antalya hoping for progress on finance, only to leave with less than they had before. The failure was also the culmination of a difficult year for COP31 and its hosts. Australia had started pitching to bring COP31 to Australia even before the Albanese government took office. Ahead of the 2022 election, Labor promised power bills would go down by $275 a year for homes by 2025 and that a COP would be held in Australia.

Both claims eventually disappeared from Labor's website, but the bid to host survived until November last year, when, facing a stalemate with rival Turkey, the government backed down. The conference went to Antalya rather than Adelaide. As a consolation prize, Australia was dubbed a partner and climate and energy minister Chris Bowen was anointed President of Negotiations. It has been a bad 12 months for Bowen.

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As inflation marched upward alongside energy bills, the electorate became less inclined to indulge the pageantry surrounding international treaties. By the time Bowen hosted a Pacific pre-COP event, world leaders were visibly unenthused, with attendance weak and low-calibre. A survey by Climate Action Against Disinformation found that media in Australia and Turkey hardly covered COP31. In Australia, 82 per cent of respondents said they had seen little or no coverage.

Only 17 per cent of 18-24 year olds, the group that most wants climate coverage according to the report, had heard of the summit. The report concluded that the information environment seemingly ignores the demand for climate news, while biased and billionaire-owned outlets deny it altogether as they manufacture controversy to generate opposition to climate action to offset widespread public support.

Yet 45 per cent of Australians said they wanted more coverage of the impacts of climate change on their country. Some outlets that went light on climate coverage may also have instinctively realised that less would be better for the cause. Years of escalating rhetoric around weather-related events, paired with unrealised promises on cheap energy abundance, now rings hollow. The vision is contradicted by the collapse of manufacturing and business under the weight of rising energy bills.

Citizens Weary of Green Moral Urgings

Green hydrogen was always a half-baked idea. Consumers are increasingly weary of the long schlep to an uncertain Eldorado. Instead of winding back, the crusaders escalated their moral urgings. Every mirage is, in fact, an oasis, we just have to invest more and keep the faith until we reach it.

But the language of moral rectitude has worn thin, enervating citizens already strained by economic downturn. As Bertolt Brecht wrote in The Threepenny Opera, erst kommt das Fressen, dann die Moral.

First food, then morality. Lectures are wasted on a rumbling stomach. There is no getting around the scope of this failure, both for Bowen and the world. It may be inconvenient, but this is the territory on which the climate debate now takes place.

Climate change communications has become inextricably linked with scarcity, despondency and crisis, a philosophy of degrowth, having less of everything in previously prosperous Western countries. Typically, falling emissions follow rising wealth. I experienced the squalid Beijing air 20 years ago, which coated buildings and deposited a film on the skin. Emissions are now reducing there, just as they did in the West as it became wealthy.

Once the belly is full, the next thing people want as their basic needs are met is a cleaner environment. The disaster of the Conference of Parties meetings is that they are stuck in the old Catholic paradigm of preaching fire and brimstone instead of salvation. Rather than promoting abundance, a well-heeled priesthood declares, against the evidence, that national climate austerity and renewable rectitude are the only way for the world to get cleaner.

After climate summit, what options have we got? The excesses and then failure of COP31 was the last gasp of the climate crusades. A tight economy has brought the language of trade-offs back to households. As mortgages go up, increasing numbers of middle-class Australians confront hard choices.

Those lucky enough to have household solar enjoy personal bill relief, but that won't be much of a prize if businesses shrink under power prices and unemployment rises. If the ambitions of the climateers are to survive, they must abandon the moral framing and the scarcity mindset. Climate change mitigation has to come from an abundance agenda.