Barbara Kingsolver, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Women's Prize, publishes Partita, a novel about musical prodigy Livia Cable, a female counterpart to Demon Copperhead, exploring talent, tragedy and survival in America.

Barbara Kingsolver, winner of both the Women's Prize and the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, has published a new novel titled Partita, which creates a story around a female counterpart to the eponymous Demon Copperhead.

Her new protagonist is musical prodigy Livia Cable. The book is published by Faber and retails for $35. In the present day, Livia has returned to Tennessee, where she lives with her kind husband Charlie and teaches piano to local children.

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Livia Cable Returns to Tennessee

But the death of her violent mother and an unexpected phone call from a past boyfriend named Sigurd pull her back towards her time as a scholarship student at Indiana University School of Music, where her prodigious talent as a pianist thrived. Livia explains, I'd loved music all my life, with that burning feeling I assumed other people must have when they wanted to get married.

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In the present, Livia is sorting through her mother's possessions, a laborious task given her mother was a compulsive hoarder. Sigurd represents a pivot-point in her life, the moment when her extraordinary potential was suddenly, rug-like, pulled from beneath her feet. When they had their affair, Sigurd was the same age her brother would have been had he lived, and in this way Kingsolver suggests a constant entanglement between past and present.

This is also reflected in the book's structure of alternating past and present narrative strands. Livia is determined and hard-working. She tells Sigurd, I've probably worked longer hours than anybody I know, for the proficiency I have. Yet everybody has their breaking point, and Livia is broken by a system that works against her.

Workplace Accident Ends Scholarship

A workplace accident leaves her facing multiple surgeries, and her absence from college to recover means her scholarship is cancelled. It is the greatest of ironies that Sigurd, a committed socialist, behaves in the least humane of ways. As with Demon Copperhead, Kingsolver is interested in the experience of internal migration in America.

Her protagonists have talents that cannot be accommodated in the rural towns they were born into, yet in leaving those situations some essential simplicity and goodness is also left behind. Her novels also engage with issues around reproductive freedom for women. Talent and ambition always have their flipside for Kingsolver, yet just as with Demon Copperhead, the real joys of life are the extraordinary people who go out of their way to offer kindness.

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For Livia, a nurse at the hospital ensures her medical debts are forgiven, and her husband's mother Faith cares for her when her own mother proves constitutionally incapable of doing so. Partita is another brilliant tale of talent, tragedy and survival. Kingsolver's writing style can be dense. Silence and restraint are not really in her repertoire, to the extent that it is sometimes possible to miss some of her more remarkable sentences.

Kindness and Survival in Partita

One striking sentence is buried in the middle of a paragraph in which Livia is sorting through the detritus of her mother's life: Misery seeks its own level, I guess, the way water does. Livia also describes playing music as finding the music inside the notes and pulling it out of my heart, like those magicians pulling long strings of silk scarves from their sleeves.

When people ask what happened to her, the older Livia says, they believe they are helping her, but Livia remarks, Roll that land mine around in your brain till it's worn down to a smooth pebble. This is life, according to Kingsolver. Not in the success, nor the accolades, but in surviving the apparently unbearable and living off the wisdom and connections gained in the process.

From a fictional perspective, the pleasure is in the variations: the narrative's highs and lows that soar and dip, aria-like, for which Kingsolver's novels are beloved. Touching also is the way that Sigurd, decades later, can develop insight into the wreckage that he left behind, even if the pain he caused cannot be undone. It is an open question whether Livia survives her life's tragedies intact, but it is definitely in the looking back that she is remade.