Domain's Forecast Report 2027 predicts peak-to-trough house price falls of up to 13 per cent in Sydney and 11 per cent in Melbourne, with a recovery beginning at the end of 2027 if interest rates hold steady.

House prices are tipped to record peak-to-trough falls as deep as 13 per cent in Sydney and 11 per cent in Melbourne, and will begin to rebound at the end of 2027 if interest rates hold steady, a new forecast predicts.

More house price falls are likely into mid-2027, though the pace of the drops will slow, according to Domain's Forecast Report 2027, released on Thursday. By the end of calendar year 2027, house prices are set to finish 2.5 per cent higher across the combined capitals. Interest rates are likely to remain steady before being cut in the December quarter, Domain predicts, helping pave the way for a recovery from the downturn.

Also read GRAMMY Nominations 2027: RAYE Leads with 11 Nods, Rivals Snubbed

The forecast is similar to that of the big four banks, which predict peak-to-trough falls of between 11 per cent and 14 per cent. Across the capital cities, Sydney will have one of the steepest house price declines, with a 10 per cent plunge expected over the 2026-2027 financial year. Prices are set to turn a corner by the end of next year, and jump 3 per cent in calendar year 2027.

Advertisement

Melbourne's median house price is also expected to dip 7.5 per cent over the financial year, before rising 2.5 per cent by the end of 2027. House prices are expected to fall 12.5 per cent in Perth, 10 per cent in Brisbane and 6.5 per cent in Canberra. House prices have tumbled this year as buyers can no longer borrow as much money as they could just 12 months ago.

Interest Rates and Tax Changes Weigh on Market

After five hikes in 2026, interest rates have hit their highest point in 18 years. A higher cost of living and more expensive petrol prices have also weighed on the market. Changes to capital gains taxes and negative gearing, announced in May by the Federal Government, have affected the market and caused a pullback.

Domain's chief residential economist, Dr Nicola Powell, said even the talk of a cut to interest rates next year should encourage more buyers and sellers back into the market, sparking price rises. What is very clear from our forecast is that the downturn still has further to run, Powell said. Powell said the latest downturn was unique, as structural changes, such as those investor tax changes, were introduced as property prices fell.

The current downturn also differs from the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the property market slump, when tighter lending rules for banks reduced investor borrowing and house prices fell. But those changes were introduced while house prices were booming. Interest rates are now the highest they have been since 2008 and back then we did not have the serviceability buffer so it did not have the same effect on people trying to get a mortgage, Powell said.

Major Banks Release Their Own Forecasts

The amount they could borrow did not take as much of a hit. The major banks have issued their own forecasts. ANZ expects a peak-to-trough house price fall of 14.5 per cent in Sydney and 12.8 per cent in Melbourne. CBA believes national dwelling prices will fall about 14 per cent peak to trough, including a 16 per cent fall in Sydney and 13 per cent in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Westpac has also forecast declines. The Housing Sentiment Index showed sentiment just above the lows reached in 2022, when the market last recorded price falls as interest rates rose. While 13 per cent of Australians planned to buy a house in 2027, just 8.2 per cent planned to sell, the lowest since 2024.

Prospective vendors were already changing their plans, with recent new listings data from Domain showing new listings had fallen 9 per cent nationally in October, compared to the same time last year, and by 28.6 per cent in Sydney and 12.2 per cent in Melbourne. AMP chief economist Dr Shane Oliver said he expected house prices to remain mostly flat in 2027. AMP is predicting a peak to trough fall of 15 per cent.

Advice for First-Home Buyers

A silver lining in all the gloom is that now is a good time for first-home buyers to think about getting into the market, Oliver said. I think it is a better time, that assumes they have got their finance lined up, he said.

History tells us the best time to get into the market is at a time like this, interest rates are at or near the top and as long as you can get a mortgage and make payments you will get some relief when rates are cut and prices rise again. It is a good time to look, but I would not rush in. Property alerts are now available in The Age and SMH apps. Turn them on to receive the latest market news and trends.