Fatima Payman says Albanese offered her staffing deal for Senate vote before she quit Labor

Independent senator Fatima Payman says the prime minister offered her additional staff in 2024 in exchange for her vote, a claim the government rejects, as she campaigns for more resources amid rising threats and abuse.

Independent senator Fatima Payman says Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered her additional staff in 2024 in exchange for her vote in the Senate, an offer she refused in objection to migration amendments the government was proposing.

The claim is the sharpest yet in an increasingly frustrated war between Payman and a prime minister she has described as petty. The government rejects her account of events. Payman now sits on the crossbench with less than two years until she faces re-election. She is embracing what she calls a new and aggressive energy, fuelled by desperation to be granted more staff.

Also read The Trumpocalypse holds big lessons for Albanese

Fatima Payman Demands Additional Staff

Her office is receiving a deluge of threats and abuse, and Payman says the psychosocial hazards have increased exponentially and taken a toll on her team. She is the only independent federal politician without adviser level staff. She blames that entirely on a vendetta she believes Albanese holds against her for leaving Labor. Her pleas have grown increasingly personal in recent months.

Earlier this year, following the birth of her first child, Aaliyah, Payman wrote to Albanese imploring him to demonstrate his public support for working mothers and provide her more staff. She received no support. Speaking after she went public, Environment Minister Murray Watt said it was up to Payman to explain what her motivations are in revealing the detail of private conversations with Albanese.

Advertisement

Albanese, Watt and factional heavyweight Don Farrell have all said Payman's staffing level is in line with what she received as a backbench Labor senator. Their statements ignore the fact that all other defectors to the crossbench have received additional staff on the prime minister's watch. Payman's journey from model candidate to political pariah was quicker than most.

Payman Recalls Early Labor Party Struggles

Before her first caucus meeting, a Labor MP told her: If you do not want anything you say here to leak, then do not say it. The words stunned her. Surrounded by a mixture of fresh faces and political idols, Payman thought: You cannot even trust your own comrades. You cannot even trust the same people who came to be in the same party as you.

This is bizarre. The loss of trust would soon go both ways. Within three years, Payman abandoned the party she had built her life around for a seat on the crossbench, a move that left her politically and personally friendless. In the lead-up to the 2022 election, the then 27-year-old was given the unwinnable third spot on Labor's West Australian Senate ticket.

It was more a lesson in campaigning than a legitimate job offer. However, an unusually Labor-friendly Western Australia, which almost entirely escaped the COVID pandemic on premier Mark McGowan's watch, emphatically backed Albanese over Scott Morrison and handed Payman a ticket to Canberra. The senator sees her early days as a period of benign tokenism. Nothing represented Labor's winds of change better than a young woman, an Afghan refugee and a hijab wearer.

She was sent on international delegations to Muslim-majority countries, a poster child for Australian progressivism. She said: I felt like I was being paraded out without a doubt. All my life I felt like any organisation I have been to, if there is only one person that looks like me, I am used for photos. After the October 7 attack reignited war in the Middle East and began dominating the national conversation in 2023, Payman felt stuck.

She represented a party whose members had already demanded a Palestinian state be recognised. Her leader was a long-term advocate for the cause.

Advertisement

Payman Leaves Labor Over Palestine Recognition

On the other hand, antisemitism was rising fast and rapidly posing a political challenge for Labor. There was reticence around the cabinet table to move too quickly, and caucus solidarity was sacred. But Payman experienced one too many pained conversations at the mosque and the grocery store, too many nights with a nagging feeling that she needed to do more. In June 2024, she took a short walk across the Senate floor to support a Greens motion recognising Palestine.

Within days, she was out of the party and on her own. Payman said: I had no life outside the Labor Party, so you can imagine when I left my political family, I would be lying if I did not admit that I probably went through this really steep, depressive phase where it was tough. Weekends were quiet.

The people I had invited to my wedding, now that I look back at those wedding photos and videos, I am like, wow, all these people that once I thought we were inseparable were just able to completely erase me from their lives. While she does not regret any decision she has taken in parliament, her run on the crossbench has not been without its hurdles. Payman's cut-through has largely centred around moments rather than policy wins.

Payman Political Party Faces Electoral Hurdles

In 2024, she went viral for separate speeches in which she accused One Nation leader Pauline Hanson of racism, and spoke almost entirely in Gen Z brainrot memes. Her new political party is currently named Australia's Voice but faces a likely rebranding. It won just 0.75 per cent of the national Senate vote at the 2025 election.

In her home state, the party received 11,139 votes, just 4 per cent of the necessary threshold to win a spot in the Senate. More recently, Payman had to apologise to independent MP Helen Haines for clumsily questioning whether the prime minister would provide her additional staffing only after she faced a similar attack to the beloved politician.

Payman says of her staff: I have amped the temperature up lately on staffing because the threats and the psychosocial hazards and the vile abuse have phenomenally just increased, like exponentially increased in my office, and it has taken a toll on us. I am not going to just play nice because I have played nice for the last year and a bit, and I cannot keep going like this.

While Payman says she has played nice, frustration from her former Labor colleagues is not hard to find. Some think she should have gritted her teeth and waited for the party to recognise Palestine in 2025. Others think she should resign and give her seat back to the party. She has never considered rejoining.