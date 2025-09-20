How George Michael's 'Faith' Freed Me From Shame and Embraced My Sexuality

A personal account of how George Michael's album 'Faith' helped the author overcome shame surrounding his sexuality, leading to self-acceptance and exploration.

Listening to George Michael 's album, Faith, was a transformative experience, akin to emerging from a long, oppressive dream. This album provided a powerful sense of liberation, freeing me from the deep-seated shame that had clung to me throughout my formative years regarding my sexuality. Growing up, shame was an ever-present shadow, constantly questioning my attractions and desires.

This internal struggle led to a series of self-doubts, making me question whether I was truly attracted to men, as I suspected, or if my desires were merely driven by the pursuit of fleeting gratification. The societal pressures and unspoken judgments, especially during conversations about queerness with past girlfriends, reinforced the idea that bisexuality was somehow undesirable, adding to the burden of shame. Yet, despite these societal constraints, my secret fantasies persisted. My desires extended beyond men; I yearned for exploration of different power dynamics, the embrace of multiple bodies, and the profound feeling of being truly seen and understood. I now believe some of these feelings may have been influenced by my father, who became a manipulative and, at times, violent alcoholic during my teenage years. I came to associate addiction, anger, and excess with him, and my burgeoning sexual exploration felt like the initial stages of a kind of lascivious male appetite that I knew could destroy lives. This fear pushed me to bury my feelings deep within, leading to a deep sense of isolation and wariness towards other men. I realized how wrong I was to feel this way and how it affected my mental health. \The turning point came at the age of twenty-three, when I moved from the sheltered environment of a rural English town to the vibrant and diverse city of London. There, I was exposed to the thriving queer communities, where I witnessed the beauty of intimacy and love in various forms. Even so, the possibility of finding such experiences seemed distant and unattainable. It was only after George Michael's passing in 2016 that I began exploring his music. Drawn in by stories of his generosity and hidden acts of kindness, I decided to listen to his debut solo album, Faith, from start to finish. Having known only a handful of his songs previously, I was not prepared for the profound impact it would have on me. This album, a cultural touchstone for so many, resonated with a deeply personal intimacy. The first three tracks, Faith, Father Figure, and I Want Your Sex, fearlessly celebrated sex as a source of joy, connection, and understanding, even during times of confusion and pain. I was immediately captivated. The song One More Try particularly resonated with my past, stirring recollections of anonymous and fleeting sexual encounters with men. As the song played, I found myself mourning the way my shame had robbed me of potential learning from my past experiences. The often-overlooked track Look at Your Hands felt like a wake-up call, and like a slap in the face. The song warned against a life of repression and conformity. Was I also blindly heading towards a future where I would look back on my twenties with regret, as a wasteland of opportunities for sexual discovery?\Listening to the album's final notes, I felt like I was finally waking from a long, dark dream. It helped me clear the lingering sleep from my eyes and understand that my desires were not something to be ashamed of, but to be embraced. This realization empowered me to communicate more openly with my girlfriend about my desire to explore my sexuality. Her acceptance was a turning point, and soon we were participating in queer sex parties. At first, I was apprehensive, worried about being seen as an imposter. However, I was immediately welcomed and accepted by the community. Being surrounded by like-minded individuals, who had also overcome their shame, proved to be incredibly liberating. Today, my sexuality is an integral part of my identity. Sex has become a means of self-acceptance, exploration, and communion. Though George Michael is no longer with us, I will forever be thankful to him for helping me to unshackle my sexuality from the chains of shame. The experience has truly changed my outlook on life, and I now have an open mind to try new things and make more friends





