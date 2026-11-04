Homeowners can save over $200,000 by making extra mortgage payments despite rate hike

An analysis by Canstar shows homeowners who make extra payments can save hundreds of thousands and pay off their loan years sooner. But rising interest rates and living costs are straining budgets, with recent hikes making extra repayments harder.

Making extra mortgage payments can save homeowners hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest and allow them to pay off their loan years sooner, but the higher cost of living is making that difficult to afford.

An analysis by Canstar shows an owner who borrowed $810,000 in January last year and paid an extra $400 a month would save more than $200,000 in interest over the life of their loan. They could pay off their 30-year mortgage five years and five months earlier. In the short term, someone who started paying $400 extra a month in January 2025 would have already saved $578 in interest.

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Higher Costs Pressure Mortgage Repayments

The analysis assumes the average size mortgage in NSW and that interest rate cuts predicted for next year are passed on in full. Another 0.25 per cent cash rate hike by the Reserve Bank on Tuesday, the fifth this year, combined with higher petrol and grocery prices, has put homeowners' plans to make extra repayments under pressure.

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Canstar's director of data insights Sally Tindall said owners hoping to pay off their loan sooner needed to structure their mortgages so extra payments would shorten the length of the loan, rather than being used to lower the monthly repayment amount on a 30-year term. Most banks do it the best practice way, Tindall said. But if your minimum repayment drops after you pay extra then the bank is not doing you a service.

Tindall said having extra repayments in the bank not only helps to pay off a loan sooner, allowing more savings for retirement, but they could also be used as a buffer if interest rates rise so high that borrowers struggle to meet minimum payments. The RBA noted in October that the average mortgage holder could make a year of mortgage repayments from their extra payment buffers, with interest rates as they were in September.

Late Payments Rise Despite Rate Hikes

Roy Morgan figures show that in Sydney, 0.91 per cent of people with a home loan were late, and in Melbourne, 1 per cent were behind. Many borrowers have planned for higher rates. Calum Howe, 35, who recently bought an apartment in Sydney's Potts Point, assumed there would be three extra rate rises when he applied for a loan. I'm already two-thirds of the way there, Howe said, as interest rates have risen twice since he got his mortgage.

After the rate rise announcement, Howe said he was confident he would still be able to meet his higher payments. It's a bit daunting, especially when you've just bought something and it's the highest debt ratio you'll ever have, he said. Working as a property valuer in the Potts Point area, Howe has had to tighten the belt to make mortgage repayments on his new home and an investment property he owns.

The social life has definitely taken a bit of a hit, he said. When I move I'm being a bit savvy and will be shopping in the Black Friday sales and Christmas sales. On a day-to-day basis I'm driving a little bit less and on the weekends I'm having cheaper meals out, and I've given up on Uber Eats and conveniences like that. Renee Cross, from Ray White Touma Taylor Potts Point and Elizabeth Bay, helped Howe purchase.

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Buyers Adjust Strategies for Higher Rates

She said both buyers and vendors were preparing for higher rates. Vendors need to adjust their expectations - there are buyers in the market, but they need to be realistic - there are no inflated prices now, Cross said. In Melbourne, Cody Preston, 25, and partner Alicia Harris, 22, are also facing higher mortgage repayments, having bought their first home in Hoppers Crossing in October.

House price falls have been a silver lining, allowing them to buy for a better price than they would have otherwise been able to. The couple will move into their new house in just a few weeks. On Tuesday, Preston said the couple weren't too concerned about the interest rate hike, having already taken it into consideration. We'd already predicted that rates would go up and estimated what we'll have to pay, Preston said.

It's only going to be an extra $30 or $40 which is OK for us, but for other couples it could be absolutely ball-breaking. He said he was blessed to have a job that pays well, being a FIFO worker in the Northern Territory, while Harris is a teacher. Even though the couple have not had to cut back on much so far, they are nervous about any future interest rate rises.

Melbourne Buyers Negotiate Lower Prices

If anyone says to you that they don't care about the interest rates, they're lying to your face, Preston said. Ray White Hoppers Crossing's Shahid Khan said properties in the outer west, known as one of Melbourne's mortgage belts, had fallen further since the last rate rise in September.

Buyers are making a couple of offers on different properties - on one that's cheaper and one that's more expensive - and if the cheaper one is accepted they'll negotiate a lowball offer to get a better deal on the more expensive home, Khan said. Property alerts are now available in The Age and SMH apps. Turn them on to receive the latest market news and trends.