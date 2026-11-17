FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's $500 million bet on Anthropic would be worth $35 billion after the AI startup's planned IPO, but bankruptcy trustees sold the stake for $1.34 billion in 2024.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the convicted cryptocurrency fraud ster, lives in a 30-person unit at the federal prison in Lompoc, California. It is a barbed-wire compound about a million miles away from his former life as a technology billionaire in the Bahamas.

Bankman-Fried's Anthropic Investment

For the most part, Bankman-Fried, 34, tries not to think about all the could-have-beens, he said on a recent call. But one has become difficult to ignore. Before FTX filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried was worth an estimated $US24 billion, giving him tremendous influence in business and politics. In late 2021, the heyday of his FTX crypto exchange, he spent $US500 million ($742 million) on a 13.5 per cent stake in a little-known artificial intelligence startup called Anthropic.

Also read What Anthony Albanese's fried chicken move could signal to the world

This week, Anthropic is set for an initial public offering that is expected to value the company at $US1.4 trillion, potentially one of the largest Wall Street debuts in history. At that valuation, Bankman-Fried's investment, diluted over several years, would now be worth an eye-watering $US35 billion, about the size of FTX's entire business at its peak. But the shares are gone.

They were tied up in bankruptcy court until 2024, when executives overseeing the scattered remains of FTX sold the Anthropic stake for $US1.34 billion, a tiny fraction of its current value. For Anthropic, the fate of those shares is an odd quirk of history. For Bankman-Fried, it is a source of extreme frustration and resentment.

Advertisement

Even after a fraud conviction, a failed appeal and a succession of public humiliations, he is still trying to prove his innocence, arguing that FTX had sufficient resources to avoid bankruptcy. There is no point in obsessing over regrets, he said. But it is certainly something that I have spent, despite that, a fair bit of time thinking through. In September, Bankman-Fried submitted the longest of long-shot appeals to the Supreme Court, where he cited the Anthropic investment.

He claimed that the judge in his trial had improperly prevented him from arguing that FTX had enough money to repay its users. But none of his arguments was ever likely to overcome the basic facts of FTX's collapse, an epic financial fraud that drew instant comparisons to Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme. Bankman-Fried gave up control of FTX in November 2022, after a run on deposits exposed an $US8 billion hole in customer accounts.

A year later, he was convicted on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. He had used the missing money to buy luxury real estate, donate to political campaigns and invest in startups like Anthropic. Ultimately, the return on those investments proved irrelevant, as far as guilt and innocence were concerned.

Fraud Conviction And Prison Sentence

In US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan memorably compared Bankman-Fried to a thief who takes his loot to Las Vegas and successfully bets the stolen money. He sentenced him to 25 years in prison. Mr. Bankman-Fried conveniently skips over the fact that he misappropriated and gambled with customer moneys, John Ray, a corporate turnaround expert who oversaw the bankruptcy, said in a statement.

We are proud of the integrity and impact of the work we have done with our large team of committed professionals. Before FTX filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried was worth an estimated $US24 billion, giving him tremendous influence in business and politics. His company was one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, a venue where customers could buy, sell and store digital coins.

Bankman-Fried was also a leading practitioner of effective altruism, a philanthropic movement that focuses on combating threats that might emerge decades or centuries in the future. Like many effective altruists, Bankman-Fried was concerned about the dangers of out-of-control AI long before it became a major talking point in American politics. Those views aligned him with Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, who moved in the same effective altruist circles.

Advertisement

Amodei started the AI company after leaving a rival, OpenAI, in late 2020 amid disagreements over how to make the technology safer. Bankman-Fried said he spoke with Amodei not long after that, when FTX was based in Hong Kong. I was one degree removed and knew a number of people who knew him, Bankman-Fried recalled. Amodei struck him as really intelligent, dedicated, very knowledgeable.

In April 2022, Anthropic announced the investment from Bankman-Fried and two of his FTX colleagues, drawing little notice at the time. We cared about AI companies being responsible, and preparing for AI to help rather than hurt society, Bankman-Fried said on the phone from prison. Anthropic seemed far more committed to that than the other major companies.

Then in fall 2022, FTX plunged into crisis, exposing a giant theft of customer money. Three weeks later, OpenAI released its ChatGPT chatbot, setting off an AI frenzy. Within a year, Bankman-Fried had been convicted, while Anthropic was raising billions of dollars from high-profile investors like Amazon. It had recently released a popular chatbot, Claude.

Bankruptcy Sale Of Shares

As Anthropic turned into one of Silicon Valley's hottest startups, the fate of Bankman-Fried's shares became a subject of intense debate in Delaware bankruptcy court. When FTX failed, Bankman-Fried had handed control to Ray, who had managed the unwinding of Enron. Working with the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, Ray set out to raise funds to pay back FTX customers in full.

Bankman-Fried had left a messy assortment of corporate assets, including obscure digital coins, properties in the Bahamas and shares in other companies. Ray's team started looking for buyers. A wide-ranging sale is typical in any corporate bankruptcy, where the job of the estate is to maximise recoveries as efficiently as possible. But some customers wanted FTX to sit on the Anthropic stake for longer.

I wish they held onto it, said Sunil Kavuri, an FTX customer who testified at Bankman-Fried's sentencing. I foresaw that it would be one of the most valuable assets. It did not help that Ray came across as misinformed about the potential value of the stake.