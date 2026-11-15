Harry Wilson Praises Pat Cummins' Leadership and Justin Langer's Team Unity Advice

Wallabies captain Harry Wilson praises Pat Cummins' leadership and reveals how Justin Langer's advice on team harmony has become prominent after a heavy loss to England.

Wallabies captain Harry Wilson has praised the leadership of his cricketing counterpart Pat Cummins and revealed how advice on the importance of team harmony from Justin Langer has risen to prominence after a heavy loss to England.

Wilson Praises Pat Cummins Leadership

Langer is the coach who took over the Australian cricket team after the Sandpaper scandal in 2018. Wilson spoke to media in Edinburgh ahead of Australia's clash with Scotland. He said he was impressed by Cummins' 70-minute press conference on the previous day. He described it as some of the best leadership he has ever seen from an Australian leader.

Also read Pat Cummins Denies Knowing Sandpaper Was Used in 2018, Calls Khawaja Claims 100 Per Cent Wrong

Obviously, I do not know the situation, but I thought Pat Cummins 70-minute press conference yesterday was pretty impressive, Wilson said. That was some of the best leadership I have ever seen by an Australian leader, in my time observing it all. It is a bit of a crazy time back in Australia right now, Wilson added. But I really hope I see that Test team just come together as one and have a great summer.

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When asked if there was anything to be learned from the cricket saga for Australian rugby, Wilson revealed advice Langer gave him when Langer spent time with the Wallabies in Perth ahead of their clash with the Springboks in September. It just shows how tight you want your dressing room to be, and you do not want those fractures, Wilson said.

Justin Langer Challenges Rugby Changing Room

Justin Langer, he came and spoke to us before the South Africa game, and he questioned us on how close is our changing room, because you are only as good as your changing room, and he challenged us on that. That is something we have really reflected on, and I believe we have got a really good changing room, Wilson said.

We are at a place where we want to challenge each other, we want to be better, and we want to keep moving forward as a group. Australia has not been able to replicate it since, however. They subsequently got thrashed in two games against New Zealand. It has also been a very bleak week for Aussie rugby, alongside the raging bushfire in Aussie cricket.

But after another tough review, Wilson said the team's harmony had not frayed throughout their current slump. He said they had collectively vowed to respond with force against Scotland. We are challenging the group to bring some edge this weekend from minute one and really impose our game onto the Scots, Wilson said. We have brought it at training, but now we are bringing on the 80 minutes, which is ultimately all that matters this week.

Wallabies Seek Edge Against Scotland

I guess we will not be forgetting about what happened last week, and everyone will be having that memory somewhere to make sure we have that extra edge, because we want to be that pack, be that team which goes out there and has a bit of edge and really gets into the fight, he said. Seven days is a long time in rugby, and we need to show it is a long time in rugby because we need to be better, Wilson said.

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I have got so much confidence in this group tomorrow to go out there and do Australia proud, but we have got to do it. Wilson said they had looked back at some clips of the South Africa win to remind themselves of what we do when we are at our best, how hard we work for each other, just the ruthless mindset we had there. That win was a memorable 42-38 victory over the world No.1 Springboks.

Wilson Confident In Defensive Clarity

Wilson believes the team will have more clarity in their defensive system, which has undergone tweaks under the Les Kiss regime. We have obviously had teams who have probably worked out our weaknesses in it, and really put it under pressure over the last few weeks, and we have really tried to go back to the basics of what we have implemented and where we have been getting unstuck, he said.

I believe we have got a lot more clarity this week because it is probably been a few weeks of teams testing this in the same way, and we have not been able to adapt to it, Wilson said. So we have got a really clear plan this week. We are going to double down on our defence, because we really believe that this sort of defence will get this team to that next level, he said.

Obviously, we have not seen it over the last three weeks, but we can make it easier for ourselves. Meanwhile, in a related development, Valetini has vowed to lead from the front as the Wallabies recall Gordon. The team is hurting, but they are determined to turn things around against Scotland.