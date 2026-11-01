Justine Clarke, 55, plays Centrelink worker in ABC robo-debt drama Shakedown

Justine Clarke stars as Colleen Taylor in the ABC drama Shakedown about the robo-debt scandal, while also performing in the Sydney Theatre Company one-woman show Girls and Boys and releasing her 2025 children's album Mimi's Symphony.

Justine Clarke, 55, plays Colleen Taylor, a Centrelink worker caught up in the Morrison government's robo-debt scandal, in the ABC drama Shakedown. She also plays Lesley, a trad-wife married to a far-right podcaster, in a separate production about navigating life and love.

The robo-debt scheme was intended to automate compliance within the Centrelink system. It resulted in hundreds of thousands of computer-generated debt notices being sent to Australians, including some people who did not owe any money. The scheme devastated households nationwide and caused psychological harm, in some cases to the point of suicide. Clarke describes her character as representing the human conscience inside a broken system that took hold of so many.

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Researching the Centrelink system

Clarke set herself the challenge of learning how the Centrelink system actually worked as part of her research for the role. She says it gave her even more respect for public servants and how quickly they master new policy that changes with the whim of each government. Shakedown takes the subject head-on. Clarke says it is about real people and real consequences and how it reflects our sense of identity.

She wants to see more Australian productions shining a light on people who may not be able to speak up for themselves, particularly around welfare. Clarke says we need to keep talking about how to help our most vulnerable. She is one of those rare performers who approaches adult and children's entertainment with equal alacrity, enjoying a full-spectrum career as much about music as acting.

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On top of releasing and touring seven children's albums, she has spent the better part of her life in front of the camera. Her first credited role was on the 1984 television series The Maestro's Company. Just a year later she worked alongside Mel Gibson on Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, which also starred the late Tina Turner. Clarke was 12 when she played desert urchin Anna Goanna.

Meeting Tina Turner backstage

She was obsessed with Turner's album Private Dancer, released the previous year. The assistant director knew what a fan Clarke was and set up a one-on-one meeting in Turner's trailer. Clarke recalls it was a very short meeting. She says Turner was sitting in her bus with a candle burning and meditating, and had this strong, all-enveloping energy of calm and strength.

Clarke calls her a goddess. The encounter left a big impression: Clarke says Turner was what we hope elders will be in our lives, but so often they are not. Clarke has become a bit of a living idol herself, at least for children under five. She has been charming kids since 1999 on the ABC's long-running Play School.

She says Play School is a feeling for kids, and that you feel a sense of safety, calm and that you are seen. The children's program, on air since 1966, has been credited as a real training ground for young Australian actors. Making children's television that mixes art, craft, song and storytelling is a unique skill. Clarke says it is the essence of direct storytelling, and not everyone can do it, even incredible actors.

She says it is a particular mode where you have to look down the barrel and try to connect with one person, which is quite different to a room full of people. You have either got it or you do not, but it is enormous fun. When touring her albums, she would always go out after the shows and meet every kid she could.

She says children have a relationship to you on a screen, but there is something important about them seeing you as an actual human like everybody else. She describes it as a mixture of wonder and curiosity about how you got out of the television. Her latest album, Mimi's Symphony, was released in 2025 and was a collaboration with Sydney composer George Ellis.

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Creating children's musical stories

The pair met on ABC TV's The Justine Clarke Show almost 10 years ago and set out to create an orchestra story comparable to Peter and the Wolf, only using Australian landscapes and characters kids could identify with. Clarke says she did not know she would love performing for kids. She calls it the most beautiful thing to see parents engaging with their children in a joyful setting all about music.

She loves tapping into her inner four-year-old, that sense of wonder and innocence and joy in the world. If there is any discernible difference between performing for adults and performing for kids, it is that kids are the far more unforgiving crowd. Clarke says she has learned a lot from children because they do not have any sense of etiquette, and she reckons it is a bit like performing for a rowdy but enthusiastic pub audience.

She says they talk, they wee, they sleep, they heckle, they leave, and you have got to keep going. She compares them to tiny little drunks. At the time of the interview, Clarke was performing in her final weeks of Girls and Boys with the Sydney Theatre Company. The one-woman show delves into the intricacies of marriage and escalates into full psychological horror.

Clarke was initially drawn to the text out of fear for it. Since 2022 her only theatre experiences have been working relatively solo. She says that in terms of holding a show and delivering, it has been the last four years of her life, every year, and she has done quite long seasons too.

Energy from live theatre audience

Asked if she ever gets lonely up there, she says it is impossible to feel alone when the audience is there for the ride, feeding her energy. She says she feels the weight of it, but that is different. Once she is on stage, the audience becomes her scene partner, and they are fabulous. She says they are amazing because they do not know what is going to happen next.

She describes the job of being a supporting performer on stage as a great expenditure of energy compared with working as the main draw, particularly for women. Clarke says a lot of roles for women are about emotion, so you have got to generate a lot of heightened emotion, and she realised how much work that is. The difference in being on stage alone is a sense of communion with the audience from beginning to end.

She says it is what a lot of male actors have felt for a long time, and that was a revelation in a way. It is stage work that tends to give Clarke the greatest amount of spiritual feedback. She says there is something about being in the moment with people that is special.